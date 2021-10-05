Tuesday, October 5, 2021
DC Fandome: New video reveals the line-up for the DC event

By Sonia Gupta
This year’s DC Fandome will take place on October 16th. At the online event, DC fans can look forward to lots of panels and insights into upcoming films and series. To get in the mood, DC has now released a new trailer that reveals this year’s guest list.

On the cast side, Ezra Miller, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Zachary Levi, Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge were announced. There are also many series actors such as Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Matt Bomer, Tyler Hoechlin and Javicia Leslie.




In terms of new preview videos, just a trailer won’t be too The Batman expected, but also first insights into Black Adam and The Flash as well as a look behind the scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the God, where the shooting is currently taking place.

The DC FanDome can be viewed this year on DCFanDome.com as well as on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. More child-friendly content is also available from DCKidsFanDome.com, where animated series such as Batwheels, DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go! take center stage.



