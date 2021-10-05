DC FanDome: Complete list of all participating stars published

The DC FanDome will take place on October 16 and the participation of numerous stars has already been indicated in advance. Even Robert Pattinson recently commented on this. Now those responsible have finally become more specific and published a list of all the stars participating in this year’s DC FanDome.





Finding some of these names on the list may be a joy but no longer a surprise. It was clear, for example Dwayne Johnson does not let you take the chances Black Adam to introduce. Zachary Levi is for Shazam! – Fury of the Gods at the beginning. Ezra Miller, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa, Zoë Kravitz and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shouldn’t be missing either.

It should be interesting at Leslie Grace and Xolo Mariduena. These two have hit the headlines again and again in the past few months because they are for the Batgirl– and the Blue Beetle-Film were committed. Both films are currently for the program of HBO max and there is little information available so far.

Series fans can of course also look forward to it. Among other things that Arrow-verse is strongly represented again. Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Katie McGrath, Javicia Leslie and Jeremy Jordan are part of the party along with many other Arrow verse stars.

The TV front also represented James Gunn and John Cenawho have promoted the PeacemakerSeries will be stirring.

