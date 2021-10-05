Cruella: World premiere with Emma Stone

Disney celebrates “Cruella” world premiere in Los Angeles. Emma Stone appeared in a black trouser suit for the first major cinema event since Corona.

Disney celebrated the first major world premiere since the beginning of the corona pandemic at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening with the real-life adaptation of “Cruella”. US actress Emma Stone (32), who can be seen in the role of Cruella de Vil, the dog-hostile fashion designer of the “101 Dalmatians” series, did not miss the event. In an elegant black pantsuit, white shirt, gold accessories and a red clutch, she walked the red carpet.









As “The Hollywood Reporter” reports, the event was smaller than normal Disney parties because of social distancing and other safety precautions – for example, no press was invited – but the joy did not diminish. In addition to Stone, who had only given birth to her first child in March, there was also co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste (34) and director Craig Gillespie (53).

Not the first real film adaptation



“Cruella” is not the first real-life version of the animated original from 1961. As early as 1996, actress Glenn Close (74) slipped into the role of the villain. Now it’s Stone’s turn to play Cruella de Vil when she is younger. The German theatrical release is planned for May 27th, the film will be available on Disney + from May 28th.

