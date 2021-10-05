Cried because you guys are the best – BZ Berlin

US pop singer Britney Spears thanks her fans with emotional words for their help in removing her father as guardian.

“I cried for two hours last night because my fans are the best, and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine,” wrote the 39-year-old on Tuesday (local time) in similar posts on Twitter and Instagram.

In it, she addresses her fans directly as the “#FreeBritney movement”: “I can’t find any words … because of you and your perseverance to free me from guardianship”.

A judge had deposed Spears’ 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, as the guardian of his famous daughter in Los Angeles last Wednesday. Judge Brenda Penny complied with a request from the singer’s lawyers at a hearing.









Jamie Spears has been the guardian of his daughter since 2008 after the singer collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. At first, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and personal affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances.

Where should the wedding take place?

Spears celebrated the court ruling in the middle of a tropical vacation. In response, she shared several holiday nude photos on Instagram, as well as a video in which she can be seen with her fiancé Sam Asghari (27).

Asghari commented on Spears’ joyous letter to her fans on Tuesday with the question, “On a scale from zero to Britney, how free are you?”

In another video, Britney revealed that the couple are in French Polynesia. She also asked the fans where the wedding should take place: “Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City?”