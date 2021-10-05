Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Crazy: Did A $ AP Rocky wear a great-grandma’s bedspread at the Met Gala?

By Sonia Gupta
The Met Gala is known for the extraordinary outfits of its celebrity guests. Rapper A $ AP Rocky (33) stood out at this year’s event. At the side of his girlfriend Rihanna (33), he showed himself in a colorful patchwork blanket that had been converted into a coat. The strange thing: now a woman has contacted me who apparently knows this blanket very well. The rapper’s outfit is supposedly the bedspread of her great-grandmother!

A woman named Sarah posted a picture Instagramon which apparently the same blanket that A $ AP Rocky has worn to the gala, can be seen. It lies on a bed as a bedspread. “My great-grandmother’s blanket was donated to a second-hand shop some time ago”wrote Sarah under the picture. When she saw the photo from the Met Gala, it was immediately clear to her that it must be the same blanket. In an interview with Vogue the designer Eli Russell Linnetz reported that he actually found the blanket in a second-hand shop. “There is an intense narrative in the piece, from the outside it is beautiful and from the inside it stands for a world of memories,” enthused the designer.

The fans on the net are enthusiastic about the curious story. “Great! How unlikely is something like that, please? Legendary”, comments one user. “Wonderful, this is something for the history books,” agrees another fan.




A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Met Gala in September 2021
A $ AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala
A $ AP Rocky, musician



