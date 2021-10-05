Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Crazy About Mary – Critique – Film

The greatest story ever

The night of Bethlehem, the baptismal bath in the Jordan, the trial of Pontius Pilate: true to the Bible, director George Stevens (“Giants”) traces the life of Jesus (Max von Sydow). For his monumental film, the US celebrities stood in line for whatever role. These include Charlton Heston, Sidney Poitier and Telly Savalas. Curious: As a Roman centurion, John Wayne speaks six words

FRI 11 a.m. (SWR)

To the trailer

Sissi trilogy

The homeland film epic “Sissi” shouldn’t be missing only at Christmas, there are also all three films about the Austrian Empress Sissi (Romy Schneider) at Easter.

FR from 12.50 p.m. (WDR)

Ant-Man and The Wasp

The big ProSieben blockbuster on Good Friday: The second part about the Marvel hero “Ant-Man” revolves around a new companion: The Wasp. With its help it goes into the fight against the bad guys.

FRI 8.15 p.m. (ProSieben)

John Wick

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) wants to avenge his killed wife and takes on a number of gangsters. The action film became a surprise hit thanks to Reeves and the choreographed fights and resulted in two sequels, a third is being planned.

FRI 10:45 p.m. (ProSieben)

RTLZWEI, Sunday 10:05 pm: “The Knights of the Coconut”

And once again, knights are the focus of RTLZWEI – in one of the greatest cult classics by the legendary comedian group Monty Python. In “The Knights of the Coconut”, King Arthur recruited fellow campaigners for his round table. Then goes on the search for the Holy Grail, which turns out to be not exactly easy.

On Sunday at 12:10 pm on Kabel Eins, these two old hands honor us in “Four Fists for a Hallelujah”.

“The Dream Ship” sets sail on Sunday at 8:15 pm on ZDF.

A trip to the MCU is always worthwhile, including on Sunday at 10:55 pm on ProSieben with “Avengers: Infinity War”.

Wedding planner – in love, engaged, planned

Mary (Jennifer Lopez) is a professional and gets everyone under the hood – but not herself. When she falls in love with Steve (Matthew McConaughey), he turns out to be the fiancé of her most important customer … Sure, how it turns out, but J.Lo is so adorable that the simplicity is easy to bear.

Monday 06:45 a.m. RTL

To the trailer

Loriot’s Oedipussi

Psychologist Margarethe (Evelyn Hamann) cures furniture salesman Paul, who at 56 is still under his mother’s thumb … The first movie by and with Loriot.

Monday 4:10 p.m. ARD

To the trailer

Rocketman

Reginald Dwight (Taron Egerton) grew up in England in the 1950s. He discovered his love for music early on. After a few appearances in pubs with a band, he decides to try his luck as a solo artist and changes his name to Elton John. When he begins to work with the songwriter Taupin, an unprecedented career begins.

Monday 8:15 p.m. ProSieben

To the trailer

Crime scene: The Lord of the Forest

Exactly a year ago, Vladimir Burlakov experienced his baptism of fire in “Das industrious Lieschen” as the successor to Devid Striesow. A good 10 million watched. In the second case, Commissioner Hölzer determines the death of a schoolgirl.

Monday 8:15 p.m. ARD

To the trailer


