Crazy About Mary – Critique – Film

Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
1/35
Cameron Diaz, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
2/35
Ben Stiller, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
3/35
Cameron Diaz, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
4/35
Lee Evans, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
5/35
Markie Post, Ben Stiller, Keith David, Crazy About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
6/35
Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
7/35
Lin Shaye, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
8/35
Matt Dillon, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
9/35
Matt Dillon, Cameron Diaz, Mad About Mary
Photo: TMDb
10/35
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
11/35
Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
12/35
Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
13/35
Ben Stiller, Chris Elliott, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
14/35
Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
15/35
Lin Shaye, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
16/35
Cameron Diaz, Lin Shaye, Matt Dillon, Crazy About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
17/35
Ben Stiller, W. Earl Brown, Cameron Diaz, Crazy About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
18/35
Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
19/35
Matt Dillon, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
20/35
Chris Elliott, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
21/35
Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
22/35
Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon, Cameron Diaz, Chris Elliott, Crazy About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
23/35
Matt Dillon, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
24/35
Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
25/35
Crazy for Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
26/35
Cameron Diaz, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
27/35
Jonathan Richman, Tommy Larkins, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
28/35
Peter Farrelly, Mad About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
29/35
Matt Dillon, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
30/35
Cameron Diaz, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
31/35
Ben Stiller, crazy about Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
32/35
Peter Farrelly, Cameron Diaz, Crazy About Mary
Photo: Twentieth Century FOX
33/35
Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz, Crazy About Mary
Photo: VOX, Twentieth Century FOX
34/35
Cameron Diaz, crazy about Mary
35/35
Photo: rental
1/12
The night of Bethlehem, the baptismal bath in the Jordan, the trial of Pontius Pilate: true to the Bible, director George Stevens (“Giants”) traces the life of Jesus (Max von Sydow). For his monumental film, the US celebrities stood in line for whatever role. These include Charlton Heston, Sidney Poitier and Telly Savalas. Curious: As a Roman centurion, John Wayne speaks six words
FRI 11 a.m. (SWR)
To the trailer
Photo: UFA
2/12
The homeland film epic “Sissi” shouldn’t be missing only at Christmas, there are also all three films about the Austrian Empress Sissi (Romy Schneider) at Easter.
FR from 12.50 p.m. (WDR)
Photo: Walt Disney
3/12
The big ProSieben blockbuster on Good Friday: The second part about the Marvel hero “Ant-Man” revolves around a new companion: The Wasp. With its help it goes into the fight against the bad guys.
FRI 8.15 p.m. (ProSieben)
Photo: Studiocanal
4/12
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) wants to avenge his killed wife and takes on a number of gangsters. The action film became a surprise hit thanks to Reeves and the choreographed fights and resulted in two sequels, a third is being planned.
FRI 10:45 p.m. (ProSieben)
Photo: rental
5/12
And once again, knights are the focus of RTLZWEI – in one of the greatest cult classics by the legendary comedian group Monty Python. In “The Knights of the Coconut”, King Arthur recruited fellow campaigners for his round table. Then goes on the search for the Holy Grail, which turns out to be not exactly easy.
Photo: Adria Filmverleih
6/12
On Sunday at 12:10 pm on Kabel Eins, these two old hands honor us in “Four Fists for a Hallelujah”.
Photo: ZDF / Dirk Bartling
7/12
“The Dream Ship” sets sail on Sunday at 8:15 pm on ZDF.
Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Germany
8/12
A trip to the MCU is always worthwhile, including on Sunday at 10:55 pm on ProSieben with “Avengers: Infinity War”.
Photo: rental
9/12
Mary (Jennifer Lopez) is a professional and gets everyone under the hood – but not herself. When she falls in love with Steve (Matthew McConaughey), he turns out to be the fiancé of her most important customer … Sure, how it turns out, but J.Lo is so adorable that the simplicity is easy to bear.
Monday 06:45 a.m. RTL
To the trailer
Photo: rental
10/12
Psychologist Margarethe (Evelyn Hamann) cures furniture salesman Paul, who at 56 is still under his mother’s thumb … The first movie by and with Loriot.
Monday 4:10 p.m. ARD
To the trailer
Photo: rental
11/12
Reginald Dwight (Taron Egerton) grew up in England in the 1950s. He discovered his love for music early on. After a few appearances in pubs with a band, he decides to try his luck as a solo artist and changes his name to Elton John. When he begins to work with the songwriter Taupin, an unprecedented career begins.
Monday 8:15 p.m. ProSieben
To the trailer
Photo: rental
12/12
Exactly a year ago, Vladimir Burlakov experienced his baptism of fire in “Das industrious Lieschen” as the successor to Devid Striesow. A good 10 million watched. In the second case, Commissioner Hölzer determines the death of a schoolgirl.
Monday 8:15 p.m. ARD
To the trailer