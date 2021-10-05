“Cologne 50667”: Awesome confession of love! | BRAVO

Comeback as a callboy?

Crass drama in “Cologne 50667” between Lea and Ray! Up to now, their relationship was anything but “stable” – words like “intense” and “emotional” would be more appropriate. After Ray quit his job as a callboy for the relationship with Lea, he has to earn his living elsewhere. After he started as a bartender at Lea at Vanity, everything seems to be great at first, but of course his luck doesn’t last long. Lea, as the boss, is forced to reprimand Ray for his attitude to work and jealously watches as he induces two new applicants. When she confronts him in the pantry, the argument between the two escalates very quickly. An almost tangible mix turns into passionate sex, which culminates in a confession. “I love you!” Says Ray. Lea is perplexed. But will this love be enough to keep him away from his old job? When he receives an almost irresistible offer, Ray seems to be more than struggling …

“Berlin Day & Night”, “Cologne 50667” and “Krass Schule”: Stars show their secret cell phone pictures









Crazy idea with consequences

Meanwhile, Ben and Patrick are frustrated with their lives and get drunk in the bar. That not only leads to a hangover the next day, but also to a really stupid idea: In Vollsuff, the two decide to buy a boxing club! The next morning the headache is great, but both of them remember exactly one thing very clearly: They were in the boxing club. Did you really buy it?

“Cologne 50667” on RTLZWEI

What’s next between Ray and Lea? Will he accept the offer and work as a callboy again? Is the relationship between the two getting a little less bumpy? Or will it still fail and break up because of the different ideas about life? And how about Ben and Patrick? Have the two now got into debt for life because of your idea? You can find out all this and more on weekdays at 18:05 on RTLZWEI! If you missed an episode, you can watch it on TVNOW. 😉 You want to know the real names of the stars? We have selected them for you so that you can follow them on Insta and Co. We wish you a lot of fun with a new week “Cologne 50667”! 😊

! ->! ->! ->