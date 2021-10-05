Celebrity Social Media Crash: “Who Is This Mysterious Hero?” People

Seven hours of social detox – a fiasco for Mark Zuckerberg (37) and his mega-empire, a triumph for Twitter and a real boon for many celebrities!

On Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. German time, Facebook and its two daughters Instagram and WhatsApp were completely out of action for almost seven hours. The platform that benefited the most from this was Twitter.

Millions of users, including loads of stars (and of course Twitter itself) celebrated the server shutdown. Hashtags like #facebookdown #whatsappdown #internetshutdown have become long-running all over the world.

Chrissy Teigen even took the server crash as an opportunity to report back to Twitter for the first time since she was involved in a cyberbullying scandal in the summer. Among other things, she wrote: “Everything is down !! Really, take it all away from us. “And” Who is this mysterious hero? “

Jan Böhmermann also reacted: “In the last twelve hours I felt a clear majority in society for the IMMEDIATE DISPOSAL OF FACEBOOK.”

Dolly Parton shared a gif of herself from an old western movie and wrote: “Everyone who shows up on @Twitter today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp is down …”

US talk show host Andy Cohen was happy about the countless shutdown jokes on Twitter, wrote: “The world without Facebook and Instagram seems funnier.”

Actress Reese Witherspoon also joked with a “thank you” gif about the Twitter triumph and Natascha Ochsenknecht joked, among other things: “My Family What’s App group is in slumberland. Finally some rest. “









Even Twitter itself could not resist a swipe at Facebook. The tweet, in which the blogger site welcomed “really all” users to its site, now has 3 million likes and has been shared over 500,000 times.

Including stars like Adele, who reposted the tweet with a “Hiya babes!”.

For those of you who couldn’t laugh at the server crash, rapper Snoop Dog had good advice. The musician, who makes no secret of his love for cannabis, wrote: “Ig (Instagram) down? Roll up and be productive. “

Did Mark Zuckerberg take this advice to heart?