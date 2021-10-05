Celebrity news: Lothar Matthäus is divorced – for the fifth time – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: imago sportfotodienst / imago / Ulmer)

Lothar Matthäus, 60, ex-soccer player, did it again. He and his wife Anastasia, 33, broke up. “We are divorced, since the beginning of the year,” he said image. The couple married in 2014 (here in a picture from 2015) and have a seven-year-old son. “At some point we realized that our interests had grown too far apart,” said Matthäus. You get along well and are on friendly terms. It is the fifth divorce for him, after the marriages with Sylvia, Lolita, Marijana and Liliana.

Open detailed view (Photo: Kirsten Nijhof / dpa)

Johannes Strate, 41, Gunslinger-Singer, has enough. “I always burst my neck when I hear words like” eco-terrorism “. That’s just nonsense. The people who care about the environment are trying to save the future of all of us. The people who fight against it are them real terrorists, “he told the German press agency. The father of an eight-year-old son is confident that the following generations will “no longer let themselves be fooled” and will be more enlightened through the Internet. “In 30 years there will be a completely different wind here, both in terms of climate and politics. I’m sure of that.”









Open detailed view (Photo: — / dpa)

Jonas Deichmann, 34, extreme athlete (in the middle of the picture), has come a long way. His goal is to circumnavigate the world with a 120-fold Ironman triathlon – now, after almost four months of daily marathons, he has completed the longest section in terms of time. He reached the beach in the southeastern Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. He was still about 3,500 kilometers away on the bike. The 34-year-old set out in Munich on September 26th, since then he has swam 456 kilometers in the Adriatic Sea and cycled through Russia, among other places. From Vladivostok he flew to Mexico and ran a good 5000 kilometers across the Latin American country. Like Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump in the film of the same name, Deichmann wore a red cap and a long beard. Again and again dozens or even hundreds of people ran with Deichmann for a while. He wants to take a boat from Cancun to Portugal and then complete the remaining kilometers by bike to Munich.

Open detailed view (Photo: Pool / i-Images via www.imago-images.de/imago images / i Images)

Sophie, 56, British Countess, wants to raise awareness about menopause among employers. “To think that women are quitting their job because of menopause is just tragic,” said Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter-in-law at the start of a campaign by the organization “Wellbeing of Women” https://www.sueddeutsche.de/panorama/. “We’re great in our 40s and we’re so much better in our 50s, 60s and 70s and we have to celebrate that and keep the options open for women.” It is estimated that around 900,000 women in the UK left their jobs during their menopause, for example because they were unable to balance their activities with symptoms such as hot flashes or fatigue. Countess Sophie herself reported how she had problems concentrating on royal appointments during her menopause.