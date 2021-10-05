Cameron Diaz knew immediately that Benji was the one

Does love at first sight really exist? Cameron Diaz (49) would probably answer this question in the affirmative. The actress has been with Benji Madden (42) since 2014, and has been married since 2015. The couple have a daughter together, Raddix, who is now one and a half years old. The two still rave about each other in the highest tones. Cameron now revealed that she was blown away from the first second Benji was.

Together with fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power, the 49-year-old was now a guest in Anna Faris’ (44) podcast “Unqualified”. There she told that she Benji through her current brother-in-law Joel Madden (42) and his wife Nicole Richie (40). At a meeting, too Benji been present. “I saw him coming towards me and thought: ‘It’s hot, I’ve never seen it before.’ But when I saw him for who he was, I thought, ‘Oh, you, you, you are special. You are the right one. You are the hidden gem in my life “, remembered Cameron themselves.

Katherine then asked the American why she didn’t feel that way too Benjis twin brother Joel would have. Cameron declared: “They are not the same, they are so different. Even if they are twins, of course they are very, very different.”

April 2018

