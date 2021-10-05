Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Bulgarian forgers made Sylvester Stallone's passport

By Vimal Kumar
Sylvester Stallone as a Bulgarian citizen: Criminals in Bulgaria apparently used a forged passport for the Hollywood actor to advertise their services. The passport under Stallone’s name and with a picture of the US star was found during the house search of a member of the gang in the city of Plovdiv, the prosecutor said on Friday. The passport is likely to have been shown to potential customers “as an example of the high quality of their work”.


Counterfeiters advertised the Hollywood star's passport

Counterfeiters advertised the Hollywood star's passport

According to the prosecutor, four gang members were charged with alleged falsification-related crimes and two other members were charged with other crimes.




The house search was part of a large-scale police operation. Since the beginning of the week, officials in several regions of Bulgaria with the participation of the US secret service and Europol against the counterfeiters. In addition to the forged passport from Stallone and other counterfeit ID documents and driver’s licenses, the emergency services seized thousands of high-quality forged one-hundred-euro bills and 50-dollar bills.

Accessed on October 5th, 2021 at 4:48 am on https://www.sn.at/panorama/international/bulgarische-faelscher-fertigte-pass-von-sylvester-stallone-99095818


Vimal Kumar
