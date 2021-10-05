Brzrkr: Keanu Reeves gives update on Netflix adaptation of the comic

At the end of March it was announced that Netflix would be adapting the comic Brzrkr plans. Not only a film is planned for production, but also an animated spin-off series. In an interview with Collider, Keanu Reeves, on whose idea the comic is based and who plays the lead role in the film and will voice the character in the series, gave an update on the production status.

“We work with Netflix, which is pretty cool. They let us tell a story that gets an R rating, which is cool. My ambition or hope isn’t to make a film version of the comic so there are similarities , definitely the main character and their kind of rules, but that we can take them to other places too. We’re talking to some different animation companies and we’re trying to figure that out. And I hope I get inspired and influenced … it there are some rules for the story, but I want other writers to make their version of it too, so I hope I can do another version of a metaverse where different storytellers use the same rules but take different paths are working to start an animation company and we have hired a writer for the film, Mattson Tomlin (The Batman). He’s cool and is just starting to put it all together. That is the state of affairs. “







At the center of Brzrkr stands an immortal warrior with the name B. Half man, half god B was cursed 80,000 years ago and fought his way through the centuries of human history, always driven to be the focus of particularly bloody battles. In the present, B now works for the US government, taking on missions that are too dangerous or too brutal for anyone else. In return, he receives information about the cause of his existence and how to end it.