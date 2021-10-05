Britney Spears: will her father stay her guardian? – Panorama

Who you haven’t heard from in a long time: Britney Spears. That sounds confusing at first, because so rarely does the singer not express herself at all. On her Instagram account, for example, there was another entry to read on Tuesday: “Always remember: Whatever you think you know about someone else’s life is nothing compared to the actual person behind the camera.” You can also read statements in court, among other things, the files contain the quote that she was “afraid of her father”. He has been Britney Spears’ guardian since January 2008, initially with comprehensive responsibility for her as a private person and for her finances, since 2019 his guardianship has been limited to the Britney Spears brand – even if there are now restrictions. This Thursday there is another court hearing in Los Angeles.

So who you haven’t heard from for a long time is: the unfiltered Britney Spears. “I would say that anyone who has interviewed her in the past five or ten years has done so under the strict supervision of her overseer,” says Joe Coscarelli. He is a journalist at New York Timeswho released the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” last Friday. Coscarelli is one of the protagonists, and former companions such as former girlfriend and assistant Felicia Culotta, paparazzo Daniel Ramos and lawyer Adam Streisand also have their say. Who says nothing: Britney Spears.

It is said that the newspaper tried to contact her, but the final scene of the film is a black screen that says, “We don’t know if the request reached you.” That sounds objective, but it isn’t – it implies that there are people who block such requests from the 39-year-old.

Incredible cases of sexism

Britney Spears once wore a shirt that said, “I am the American Dream”. The film traces her life and thus also how the American dream turned into a nightmare, in which an incredibly rich artist is no longer even allowed to decide whether to buy a cup of coffee.

The right questions are asked, such as: Why was a woman who’s been exposed to incredible sexism since the beginning of her career (and asked by journalists, for example, if she was a virgin), put under guardianship – and people like Charlie Sheen, Dennis Rodman and Marilyn Manson can still do whatever they want? Only there is no answer to it.









There is archive footage showing Spears saying, “All the lawyers and doctors and people who analyze me every day – if it wasn’t for that, I’d feel so liberated, then I could finally be myself. By then, I’ll have that Feeling: They hear me, but they don’t listen to me. They only hear what they want to hear. ” The statement is of course well known, among other reasons there is the fan movement #FreeBritney, which wants to free them from guardianship; This is one of the reasons why other celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus or Bette Midler have shown solidarity with her. Singer Hayley Williams says, “No artist these days would have to endure the torture that media, society and misogyne have done on her.”

From whom there is no statement, at least none that has been unequivocally clarified that it really comes from her: Britney Spears in February 2021.

No more gigs for now

The hearing on Thursday is again about the guardianship of Britney Spears, the private person. But above all, it’s about Britney Spears, the artist and valuable brand. The difference is important because, according to court documents, the private individual said the artist would not perform again as long as her father Jamie is involved. Jodi Montgomery is currently responsible for the private person, she should stay that way until September, Spears has nothing against that, she seems to want help.

However, a court ruled in November that father Jamie shares the guardianship of the artist Spears with the trust company Bessemer Trust (BT). This will be debated, which is why this hearing is so important. Should the court decide that BT gets sole control of the finances, Britney Spears would still not be as free as her fans are demanding. But guardianship would be entrusted to people whom Spears himself wants to help out. Her current significant other, 27-year-old Sam Asghari, told the magazine People, he is looking forward to a “normal, wonderful future together”.

“Framing Britney Spears” is a sad film because it shows in detail how many people have benefited (especially financially) from making the singer what she is now. The film also fails (like this text) because it continues the main problem that it has identified: Once again all kinds of people are talking about Spears and allowing themselves to judge, while nobody hears what Spears himself has to say.

The smartest sentence in the film comes from filmmaker Michael Moore, and it is all the more sad that his statement is already 13 years old: “Why don’t we just leave her alone?”