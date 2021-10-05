Britney Spears: What is the truth of the allegations?

Britney Spears could be in trouble. An employee is said to have turned on the police after a dispute with the singer.

Britney Spears (39) has trouble with the police: An employee apparently claims that the singer hit her. The Hollywood Reporter, citing a police officer, reported that Spears was named a suspect in an investigation into alleged assault. The incident reportedly occurred earlier this week during an argument at their Thousand Oaks home.

The police officer confirmed, according to the report, that Spears staff member had called Ventura County police to report the incident. The police were investigating the allegations “and will forward reports to the Ventura County District Attorney to determine whether Spears will be charged.”









“Very minor offense”



Britney Spears attorney Mathew Rosengart called the allegations “lurid fodder for the tabloids” according to “The Hollywood Reporter” and told the US industry portal that this was “nothing more than a fictional” he said she said “- Cell phone case is without fistfighting and obviously without any harm. Anyone can make an allegation, “but this case should have been closed immediately, the lawyer said.

He added that the sheriff’s office classified the incident as a “very minor offense” and confirmed that “there were no injuries”: “If Britney Spears had not been involved, it would never have been reported.”

Fight against guardianship



The singer is currently fighting in court to end her 13-year guardianship. Last week, her father, Jamie Spears, 69, agreed to step down from his role as guardian – shortly after her new legal team filed a motion to dismiss him. However, the exact time when Jamie Spears will retire is not known.

