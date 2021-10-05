Britney Spears: Dad Jamie claims she has dementia – folks

The guardianship drama is taking on a new twist!

Pop star Britney Spears (39) went to court last year to end the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears (68). According to her lawyer, the singer is afraid of her father.

Now it comes out: Your father claimed that his daughter suffered from dementia. This claim served as a reason why he must have financial guardianship over Britney. That emerges from the court records.





In February a court ruled that Jamie Spears should continue to manage his daughter’s assetsPhoto: AFP / Getty Images



The British journalist Mobeen Azhar said he had access to the court documents. He published the TV documentary “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship” (German: “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Money and Guardianship”) about the Spears case.

In it, Azhar says: “I was convinced that it was a rather bogus conspiracy theory. How could that be the reason that Britney has been under a guardianship for twelve years? “

Then, however, he saw it with his own eyes: A court document in which was ticked: “Order relates to dementia, admission or treatment as specified”. Jamie Spears had given this information.

Fans oppose this: They absolutely do not believe in dementia. Hayley Herms, who is involved in the #FreeBritney movement, also has a say in the TV documentary.

She says, “I know what dementia looks like, and it is impossible for someone with dementia to go on world tours, give residency shows in Las Vegas and learn 27 consecutive choregorafies.”





Since 2009 Britney (here on stage in Las Vegas in 2018) has released four albums and toured the world four timesPhoto: dpa



Britney’s father took over the guardianship of his daughter in 2008. From then on he handled their legal and financial affairs. In February a court ruled that Jamie Spears should continue to manage his daughter’s assets – together with the trust company “Bessemer Trust”.

But now Britney is going to court herself. On June 23, the singer will testify in person in a US court in the year-long guardianship dispute with her father. It would be the first time in two years that Britney would testify in court. In May 2019, she testified once – but it was not made known to the public.

Does she have a better chance now of breaking free from her father? The court in Los Angeles won’t decide that until summer at the earliest …