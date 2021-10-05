Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Billie Eilish: who is the mysterious man by your side?

By Arjun Sethi
Does Billie Eilish have a new boyfriend?

Last week, Billie Eilish showed up with her new husband. Okay, well, with her supposed new husband. The singer was spotted with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in California on Friday grabbing coffee with Billie’s beloved pit bull Shark in tow. The duo have yet to confirm any kind of relationship, but Eilish seemed to get comfortable with him and even put her head on his shoulder. So who is this mysterious man? According to his IMDb page, he recently had roles in such films as “Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?” and “Dark Hours: Typee”. He is currently also involved in the short film “The Curse of Frank Sinatra”, which is currently in preproduction. How the two got to know each other is not known.




Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce complemented each other when it came to style

Whatever their relationship status – whether they are friends or not – one thing is certain: their styles complement each other perfectly. During their trip, both opted for graphic sweaters with a casual-cool vibe. Billie Eilish wore a black Snoop Dogg hoodie with Jordan cycling shorts and Nike high tops, while Vorce wore a Vaughn sweater, New Orleans Saints baseball cap, crop jeans and matching Nike sneakers. That laid-back athleisure style is so West Coast. A fashionable combination made in heaven.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
