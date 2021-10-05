Billie Eilish shows the middle finger in the direction of the government at the concert

Billie Eilish at the premiere of the new “James Bond” to which she contributed the theme song

A stricter abortion law has been in place in Texas since September. Pop star Billie Eilish took a clear stand against it at a concert in the US state – with words and a gesture.

At a concert in Austin, Texas, pop star Billie Eilish took a clear position on the new abortion law in the US state. “I’m fed up with old men,” she said when she appeared. “My body, my damned decision!” Shouted the 19-year-old and held out her middle finger to the rulers, while behind her on the stage the words “Bans off our Bodies” could be read.

Eilish revealed that they nearly blew the concert. Because of the new abortion law, she didn’t want to play in Texas at first: “Because I wanted to punish this damn place for allowing this to happen. But then I remembered that you were the victims,” ​​she shouted towards their fans. The audience at the concert urged them to protest against the government: “We have to tell them to damn it, shut up!”









Billie Eilish takes a stand against heartbeat law



The so-called Heartbeat Law from Texas has been in force since the beginning of September. It prohibits abortion once the fetus’s heartbeat has been determined. This can be the case as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Many women do not yet know that they are pregnant at this point in time. An exception is only provided for medical emergencies, but not, for example, in the event of rape.





The law is extremely controversial, and President Joe Biden’s US administration also considers it unconstitutional. However, the Supreme Court rejected an urgent motion to overturn the law. In recent weeks there have been numerous demonstrations in many US cities, including Washington and New York, in which women demanded their physical self-determination.

Many celebrities also take part in the protests. Billie Eilish had already sharply criticized the abortion law in an Instagram story last month. “It makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights,” wrote the pop star.

