Billie Eilish sets Glastonbury record

Billie Eilish will perform at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 24th, 2022. It is a milestone for the singer and the venerable mega-event, which could not take place twice in the planned mode due to the corona pandemic.

Because the 19-year-old is “the youngest solo headliner of the festival of all time”, as it says on the official Twitter account of Glastonbury.

“This is the perfect way for us to return, and I can’t wait,” emphasized a festival spokeswoman.

Even if the next round of Glastonbury is still a bit off, Billie Eilish should hardly be less present than now. At the moment the world is still listening to her second album “Happier Than Ever” up and down, and the musician sang the title song for the 25th Bond film “No Time to Die”, which after numerous postponements on September 30th Cinemas started.