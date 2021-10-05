Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsBillie Eilish sets Glastonbury record
News

Billie Eilish sets Glastonbury record

By Arjun Sethi
0
55




Billie Eilish 2020

Billie Eilish 2020

Photo: Getty Images, Rich Fury. All rights reserved.




Billie Eilish will perform at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 24th, 2022. It is a milestone for the singer and the venerable mega-event, which could not take place twice in the planned mode due to the corona pandemic.

Because the 19-year-old is “the youngest solo headliner of the festival of all time”, as it says on the official Twitter account of Glastonbury.

“This is the perfect way for us to return, and I can’t wait,” emphasized a festival spokeswoman.

This year is Billie Eilish

Even if the next round of Glastonbury is still a bit off, Billie Eilish should hardly be less present than now. At the moment the world is still listening to her second album “Happier Than Ever” up and down, and the musician sang the title song for the 25th Bond film “No Time to Die”, which after numerous postponements on September 30th Cinemas started.


Previous articleFaster than Tom Cruise: Russians shoot their first feature film on the ISS
Next articleBulgarian forgers made Sylvester Stallone’s passport
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv