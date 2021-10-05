Behind Ray Bay and Co. is Essilor Luxottica

consumption

Italy is the largest exporter of sunglasses – but who exactly is behind brands like Ray Ban, Armani and Prada? Our southern neighbor is the sunglasses nation par excellence. By far the largest producer is the company Essilor Luxottica around the billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio.

The sun is finally showing up in Switzerland too. So it’s high time to dig your sunglasses out of the drawer. The probability that it comes from China is quite high: Almost three quarters of the 4.3 million sunglasses imported in 2020 were imported from China, according to the Federal Customs Administration.

If it is a more expensive model, the country of origin is likely to be different. In terms of value, Italy is the front runner. Sunglasses worth around 42 million francs were imported from the southern neighboring country last year, and around 38 million francs from China. The total value of the imported sunglasses was CHF 110 million.

The country is also one step ahead worldwide. Almost 40 percent of all exports come from Italy, according to the International Trade Center (ITC). China, Hong Kong and the USA follow on the other ranks. Italy is the sunglasses nation par excellence – and is best known for luxury brands such as Prada, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel.

The art tradition of Italy It is no coincidence that Italy in particular produces expensive designer glasses. Finally, in the luxury segment, the country also has suits, shoes, cars and fashion brands to show for. This is due to the fact that Italy has a long tradition in areas such as art, design, craftsmanship and architecture. Originating in the Roman Empire, the art tradition was later supported by the church and wealthy city-states such as Florence during the Renaissance as well. Italian artists, painters, sculptors and architects dominated the art scene in Europe for several hundred years. This tradition continues to this day in commercial areas.







What is less well known is that behind these luxury brands there is one and the same manufacturer. Essilor Luxottica, which was created in 2018 through the merger of the French lens specialist Essilor and the Italian eyewear manufacturer Luxottica. The company is the biggest player in the optical industry, alongside Safilo and Marcolin (also both Italian). The market capitalization is around 78 billion euros and sales around 15 billion euros. According to Forbes, Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio is the second richest Italian – after Nutella king Giovanni Ferrero.

Lucrative collaboration: Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio (right) with designer Giorgio Armani. Image: Getty Images

Success thanks to deals with luxury labels

The company Luxottica, founded in 1961, grew through deals with well-known luxury labels. For example, it manufactures glasses frames for Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Versace, Valentino and Ralph Lauren. The success made it possible for Luxottica to buy up entire chains of opticians and brands. For example Ray Ban – which is one of the best-selling sunglasses brands in the world today.

With this strategy, Luxottica became virtually unbeatable. The group covers every stage of production and can also set the tone in sales. Its monopoly grows and grows. Opticians who want to sell brands from Luxottica have no choice but to accept prices and other conditions – such as minimum order quantities – from the glasses giant, according to media reports. This also applies in Switzerland. However, eyewear shops operating in this country such as Visilab and Fielmann could not be reached for a comment.

With the merger with Essilor, waved by the EU in 2018, the monopoly is further cemented. The share price of the group listed in the EuroStoxx 50 has risen by over 30 percent since then, apart from brief drops in 2019 and 2020 (after the outbreak of the pandemic). The company has already largely recovered from the corona crisis. Thanks to the reopening of optician shops in many countries, the group managed to return to profitability in the first half of 2021. Leonardo Del Vecchio can look to the future in a relaxed manner – at the age of 86 he is still the boss and largest shareholder of the merged company.