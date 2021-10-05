“Are You The One?” – Christin unpacks: Advertisement, fraud, OnlyFans?

“Are You The One?” – Christian unpacks: Rape, Fraud, OnlyFans?

April 6th, 2021 1:57 pm

The second season of the dating show “Are You The One?” Is over and ended with the “reunion”. Now scandal candidate Christin unpacks some spicy details on Instagram.

Sophia Thomalla announced in the trailer for the second season of “Are You The One?”: “The following program is not suitable for viewers with moral values.”

Christin caused some scandals

Without exception, the 21 participants of this year’s season adhered to the motto and provided a lot of entertainment. Candidate Christin was right at the forefront.

By the way, she was not a stranger on TV, in the program “Die Sexklinik” Christin had already been treated for her foul-smelling vaginal discharge. That this woman has no inhibitions on TV has been known since this appearance at the latest. It was the same for Christin with “Are you the one?”. There she had unabashed sex with candidate Germain, in front of the camera, of course, or quarreled with almost every other candidate in the villa. Verbal derailments on their part were the order of the day.

Is she really a social worker?

The fact that this woman works as a social worker was rightly questioned by the other candidates in the program and the incredulous comments on her professional career are also increasing on the Internet.

Already at the “Are You The One?” Reunion, Christin made it clear that she really doesn’t want to have anything to do with any ex-candidate and blocked everyone on Instagram. Shortly afterwards, she spoke up right there and did some accounting with a large part of her colleagues and revealed many piquant details.

Spicy details about Marcel

She has particularly strong news about the scandalous guy Marcel with the blue contact lenses: “I don’t know whether one or the other has already noticed, but Marcel has a complaint for rape.” Marcel was actually not there when we saw them again Christin continues: “That was also one of the reasons why Marcel wasn’t there when we saw him again, he was unloaded by RTL. But also because of various other offenses. “

Violent accusations, which of course the Berlin Marcel did not want to sit on him. Therefore, shortly afterwards, he showed his impeccable police clearance certificate on Instagram, which he of course had close at hand!









Does Germain have a girlfriend?

Christin reported about her ex-bed bunny Germain: “He called me two or three days later that he actually also has a girlfriend who, because she has no other choice, has been doing it for a year.”

By “that”, Christin means the common bed sport. Because not only once did she and Germain let it rip in the villa. But Germain also ended up in the box with candidate Victoria.

Did Sophia get a basket?

But not only the candidates got their fat off, Christin also had something to report about presenter Sophia Thomalla. She is known to have a happy relationship with the footballer Loris Karius, but is said to have shown interest in Maximilian.

“Maximilian and Thomalla, what’s going on, tell me,” Christin starts and continues: “In any case, various chat processes were shown where Thomalla wrote to Maximilian that she would like to meet him. “Then Maximilian is said to have blocked this. Aha, because he prefers to make out with the drunk Z celebrities? So is there any truth to this story? Probably not!

Does Kathleen only have fans?

Christin also revealed details about the “Are You The One?” Dream couple Aaron and Kathleen. The two found each other on the show, but then explained when they saw each other that it was not enough for a relationship in real life, after all, Kathleen already has a child and is thus at a completely different stage of life than party-goer Aaron.

Kathleen shouldn’t be that good and motherly, as at least Christin claims: “Kathleen has a three-year-old son at home and still has a channel from OnlyFans.” She should also advertise this on Instagram before participating in “Are You The One?” to have.

It is not yet known whether and how much truth there is in Christin’s statements. But it should not be forgotten that the quick-tempered social worker was not particularly popular with the other candidates. Perhaps Christin should sweep her own door for the time being before she takes care of the private life of her ex-comrades-in-arms …

(TT)