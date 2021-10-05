24royal Great Britain Duchess Meghan

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are currently more unpopular with the British than ever. Even Madame Tussauds may want to get rid of them soon.

London – Since the Megxit and the numerous allegations by Harry (37) and Meghan (40) against the Royal Family, the two have now completely fallen into disrepute among the British. Even the tourist attraction Madame Tussauds may soon no longer have any use for the Sussexes’ wax figures.

Meghan & Harry: Are they even going to get out of Madame Tussauds?

Meghan and Harry’s image continues to plummet in the UK. They did poorly in a recent popularity poll and even booed loudly at the National Television Awards. In their adopted home of California, the couple can now count a few high-ranking celebrities among their circle of friends and have even been named one of the “100 Most Influential People” by Time magazine, but they are less popular than ever with supporters of the royal family.









Their reputation has apparently already sunk so much that even the tourist magnet Madame Tussauds could do without the wax figures of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, according to media reports. A few years ago, photos with the two dolls were still very much in demand with visitors, but now the management of Madame Tussauds is supposed to give specific advice on whether to simply remove the Sussexes from the range.

Meghan & Harry: no more space with the Hollywood stars?

After the Megxit and their departure from the British royal family, the wax figures of Meghan and Harry were already removed from the “Royal area” and later placed in the new “Hollywood Section”. Now they might even have to vacate their place completely. According to information from the magazine “Marie Claire”, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II (95) and his wife slipped onto the list of “newly assessed” personalities at Madame Tussauds.

Those in charge of the tourist attraction are now apparently advising whether you want to continue to adorn yourself with the Sussexes and whether the two are still relevant enough to display their replicas alongside the figures of superstars such as George Clooney (60), Brad Pitt (57) or Nicole Kidman ( 54) to have. If Meghan and Harry’s dolls were actually removed, they could be melted down and thrown away.