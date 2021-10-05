Are Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky about to get engaged?

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky may soon get engaged. A confidante of the two gives insights into their relationship.
the essentials in brief
- The relationship between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky seems very close.
- Maybe they’ll get engaged soon.
Will Rihanna (33) and A $ AP Rocky (32) take the next step anytime soon? The two musicians have been a couple since December 2019. Apparently they are now considering taking their relationship to the next level. According to reports in Us Weekly magazine, their friends expect the lovebirds to get engaged soon.
“These two are so madly in love and it’s true: there is a lot of excitement among their friends about an upcoming engagement. According to the hints Rocky dropped, it could happen soon. But there is no pressure. The most important thing for both of you is to build on this really beautiful thing that you have, ”explains a confidante of the couple.
Both stars assume that they will spend their future together. Their families are apparently already dreaming of a dream wedding. “They are very open to friends that they have never had such a connection with anyone. They see each other as life partners, ”adds the insider.
“You don’t need a piece of paper to be happy. But Rihanna is a real romantic. Her friends and family – especially her mother – would love to see her married too. “
