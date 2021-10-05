Confession during “Reunion” special



The former series dream couple Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. Aniston and Schwimmer had a crush on each other while filming the hit series “Friends,” in which they play Rachel and Ross.

new York Rachel and Ross in real life? During the “Reunion” special of the hit series “Friends”, actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer talked about feelings during filming.















The US actors Jennifer Aniston (52) and David Schwimmer (54) fell in love with each other while filming the hit series “Friends”, in which they play the couple Rachel and Ross. “I had a total crush on Jen in the first season,” said Schwimmer during the world-wide anticipated special “Friends: The Reunion”, which can be seen on HBO Max and in Germany on Sky since Thursday. She returned the feelings, said Aniston.

But it never came to anything, said Schwimmer. “It was like two ships that passed each other, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line.” The first kiss between the two happened as a pair of screens in the series in front of the camera. “We have directed all of our affection and love for one another into Ross and Rachel,” said Aniston.

The successful series “Friends” ran between 1994 and 2004. For the special broadcast, all six main actors – in addition to Aniston and Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc – came together again. Stars like Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford and Justin Bieber had guest appearances.

