Angelina Jolie criticizes the US government for withdrawing from Afghanistan

“As an American, I am ashamed of the way we left Afghanistan”: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie addressed the American government with harsh words in an article published on Friday in the US news magazine “Time”. With a view to the dramatic situation in Afghanistan, Jolie mainly criticized the disorderly withdrawal of the troops. “To apparently just run away and forsake our allies and supporters in the most chaotic manner imaginable after so many years of effort and sacrifice is a betrayal and failure that one cannot can fully understand, ”said the 46-year-old in her letter.









She thinks of “every Afghan girl who has gone to school in the last 20 years”, “of the Afghan women who worked as lawyers, judges and police officers” and “of all the Afghan children and young people who are now in Live afraid of the future, ”the article continues. In the future, every Afghan government must be judged by “whether Afghan women and girls keep the rights they have won,” pleaded Jolie.

The actress also used her reach on Instagram to campaign for the Afghan people. So she started her account on Friday with the photo of a letter from a young girl from Afghanistan. After just one hour, she already had 1.7 million followers, overtaking Jennifer Aniston, who until then held the record for most subscribers after registration. On Monday morning, Angelina Jolie was followed by 7.5 million people. Her first post has also received over three million likes so far.