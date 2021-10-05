Amal + George Clooney: They rave about their twins

Amal and George Clooney at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles on October 3, 2021

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Amal and George Clooney rave about their children +++ Blake Lively surprises her daughter Betty with a “My Little Pony” party.

October 5, 2021



Amal and George Clooney’s children speak Italian



It was their first red carpet appearance in a long time, but Amal, 43, and George Clooney, 60, were in their hearts and rave about the premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles with their children Ella and Alexander of them. “You just turned four,” the actor and director told E! News. “You can swim,” reported his sweetheart. “You speak Italian fluently,” said George proudly, but added, “Amal and I don’t. It’s a flaw in our logic.” After all, the twins have their own secret language.

The 60-year-old has been promoting his new film in the past few months, in which Ben Affleck, 49, plays the lead role. Due to the strict Corona requirements, the twin father was not interrupted by his children for once. “Usually the kids come on set and screw up a recording by shouting ‘Papa’,” said Clooney, making his wife Amal laugh too.









October 4, 2021



Blake Lively’s daughter turns 2: a birthday party with obstacles



Blake Lively, 34, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, have come up with a special surprise for their daughter Betty’s second birthday. The little girl, who was born on October 4th, 2019, was able to look forward to a “My Little Pony” birthday party with a matching cake and lots of cookies with the fantasy motto. But the party wasn’t quite perfect, as might be expected from a kids Hollywood party.

Blake Lively shares some insights from her daughter Betty’s birthday party © instagram.com/blakelively

Blake Lively now reveals on Instagram that she helped with the ordered birthday cake and thus turned the magical masterpiece into a minor disaster. “I added a few things myself, because I find that I have no self-control and a terrible lack of judgment,” jokes the actress about a picture showing the colorful cake decorated with candy and candy. The 34-year-old writes about another photo showing the many biscuits: “I really should have invited the children!”

Hopefully little Betty didn’t have to celebrate alone with her parents and siblings – with so many sweets, stomach aches are inevitable. Certainly the “Forever Adaline” actress just wants to fool her fans. After all, the “Gossip Girl” star and husband Ryan Reynolds are known for small jokes.

