Alternatives to natural gas, oil and Co.

With the currently rising oil and natural gas prices, the pressure is increasing to resort to alternative energy sources. Hydrogen could be one of these alternatives. When it comes to alternative mobility, hydrogen fuel cells are characterized by a long range with a short refueling time. They are more efficient than combustion engines and are emission-free, only water vapor is released. It almost sounds too good to be true if it weren’t for some downsides. A lot of energy is required to produce hydrogen, currently even more than is ultimately obtained from the hydrogen. Only hydrogen obtained with renewable energies would actually be emission-free. In addition, the infrastructure for hydrogen filling stations has not yet been developed and there are not yet enough hydrogen-powered cars. Hydrogen technology is not only used in mobility, but could also be used as a valuable source of energy in industry.

Hydrogen can be obtained in different ways. These types are denoted by colors, so there are green, red, turquoise, brown, white, blue, brown or yellow hydrogen. The best and only climate-neutral variant is the green one, in which hydrogen is produced with renewable energies. In all other manufacturing processes, CO² Gases or other waste. Red hydrogen, for example, is produced using nuclear power.

Energy crisis in Europe – British government with hydrogen strategy

The worsening energy crisis in Europe is becoming increasingly noticeable. Consumers and energy suppliers are affected, but also energy-intensive sectors. The reasons for rising energy prices are diverse, such as increased demand in the wake of a declining corona pandemic, a decreased supply of energy or even lower reserves. The UK is currently in the spotlight. Brexit has exacerbated the situation, for example gas prices have risen by 250 percent since the beginning of the year. The high energy costs generally lead to delivery bottlenecks, so that in some cases queues have formed in front of supermarkets and petrol stations. But there are specific visions there to significantly reduce the demand for natural gas in the medium term. The British government presented a 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution in the summer of 2021. The plan is to produce hydrogen with low CO² emissions in the range of five gigawatts by 2030. That is enough to supply three million households. In addition, hydrogen is to be used in industry and transport and ultimately make a major contribution to the energy transition and decarbonization.

Germany: two federal states as pioneers

The northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein is the first state to set up a network of hydrogen filling stations. André Steinau from the company GP Joule explains to the NDR that North Friesland is the first federal state whose infrastructure for hydrogen mobility has been expanded across the board. This is not yet a milestone in the mobility transition, but it could be an indication of a trend. The northern federal states could be at the forefront in the field of green hydrogen mobility, because 48 percent of all wind turbines in Germany are located there. There are over 1500 wind turbines in the North and Baltic Seas.

In Lower Saxony, the climate protection organization Atmosfair recently put the first plant for the production of climate-neutral kerosene into operation. Production in Werlte in Emsland is expected to deliver around one tonne of raw kerosene per day in the future. The German Lufthansa is one of the first customers. Hydrogen is required to produce the kerosene. Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze and Chancellor Merkel welcomed the commissioning and affirmed that Germany could only achieve its target climate neutrality by 2045 if more investments were made in wind and solar energy and the production facilities for green hydrogen and CO²-neutral kerosene were expanded. By 2026, the proportion of emission-free kerosene is expected to be 0.5 percent – which will exceed the production capacities of the plant in Werlte. In 2030, the share should even be two percent. So there is a great need to build more such systems. The plant in Emsland is the first of its kind in the world.

Deutsche Windguard carried out a study for the Offshore Wind Energy Foundation that examined the potential of wind power in connection with hydrogen energy. The results are positive: if wind power is expanded further, up to 1.2 million tons of hydrogen could be produced per year. Converted that would correspond to around 44.2 terawatt hours.









Alternative drive with battery

Electric cars have been established for a long time and their number is increasing every day. Most are powered by rechargeable batteries, but there are cars with removable batteries. The majority of the batteries are lithium-ion batteries with a long service life. Long-term tests by the ADAC have shown that after about five years the capacity of the batteries is still 86 percent. Lexus gives a warranty of ten years or one million kilometers for its model UX300e. The advantages of battery-powered electric cars are the high level of efficiency with zero emissions and quiet operation. The manufacture of the batteries, on the other hand, uses a lot of resources, has to be disposed of or recycled and charging takes a lot of time. There is now a fairly well-developed network of electric charging points.

What does the future hold?

It seems to boil down to a competition that business has seen many times in history: VHS or Super8? HD-DVD or Blu-Ray? Hydrogen mobility or electromobility? Only time can bring the answer to this question. The fact that the aircraft manufacturer Airbus has developed three concepts for hydrogen aircraft speaks in favor of hydrogen mobility, because electric aircraft with rechargeable batteries have not yet been considered technically feasible. The French economics and finance minister recently announced that it would invest more than seven billion euros in hydrogen technology over the long term. At the same time, the market for electric cars is growing, with China in particular being the driving force. Not only are more and more electric cars being built there (for Tesla, for example), the number of electric car registrations in the country is also growing steadily.

Maybe this time you don’t even need to ask yourself the question of “either … or”. A scenario in which both variants exist side by side also seems possible.

