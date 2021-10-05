Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsAfter separation from Ben Affleck: Ana de Armas learns to shoot!
News

After separation from Ben Affleck: Ana de Armas learns to shoot!

By Sonia Gupta
0
76




Is someone preparing for a war of the roses? In January, Ana de Armas (32) and Ben Affleck (48) surprisingly announced that they are no longer together. But their fans apparently do not need to worry that there will be a mud fight between the two – the former actor couple should even continue to have daily contact. Despite the allegedly peaceful breakup of their relationship, the beautiful brunette has now been spotted at the shooting range with live ammunition.

In a video that Ana on Instagram posted, you can see the native Cuban in riot gear: dressed in black leggings and a crop top as well as a protective mask and olive-green ammunition belt, she skillfully reloads a pistol. In a fraction of a second, she takes care of the necessary movements, dropping the empty magazine out of the gun with one hand while pulling a new one out of her belt with the other. A trainer looks over her shoulder and secures her on the belt so that the recoil of the shot doesn’t throw the 32-year-old off balance.

Solve with a hashtag Ana Finally, the purpose of the exercise on: The actress is preparing for her role in the action film “The Gray Man”. Her fans liked the trigger-happy appearance of her idol – especially since her name, which means “weapon ana” in Spanish, invites you to play on many a word.




Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas during shooting training
Ana de Armas in January 2021


Previous articleTV series for the cult film “Eiskalte Engel” in planning!
Next articleHead villain with an innocent expression: Christoph Waltz turns 65
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv