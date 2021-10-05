After separation from Ben Affleck: Ana de Armas learns to shoot!

Is someone preparing for a war of the roses? In January, Ana de Armas (32) and Ben Affleck (48) surprisingly announced that they are no longer together. But their fans apparently do not need to worry that there will be a mud fight between the two – the former actor couple should even continue to have daily contact. Despite the allegedly peaceful breakup of their relationship, the beautiful brunette has now been spotted at the shooting range with live ammunition.

In a video that Ana on Instagram posted, you can see the native Cuban in riot gear: dressed in black leggings and a crop top as well as a protective mask and olive-green ammunition belt, she skillfully reloads a pistol. In a fraction of a second, she takes care of the necessary movements, dropping the empty magazine out of the gun with one hand while pulling a new one out of her belt with the other. A trainer looks over her shoulder and secures her on the belt so that the recoil of the shot doesn’t throw the 32-year-old off balance.

Solve with a hashtag Ana Finally, the purpose of the exercise on: The actress is preparing for her role in the action film “The Gray Man”. Her fans liked the trigger-happy appearance of her idol – especially since her name, which means “weapon ana” in Spanish, invites you to play on many a word.









Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas during shooting training

Ana de Armas in January 2021

