After J.Lo reunion: Ben Affleck experiences “very happy times”

Ben Affleck (49) goes into raptures! The actor made together with Jennifer Lopez (52) for the love story of the year. 17 years after their separation, the stars have found each other again. After initial secrecy, they are now showing their love in public. The lovebirds have already made their first red carpet appearance after their reunion. The iron silence about their relationship is apparently over as well – Ben lose a few sweet words now!

Ben was at the premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles last Sunday and took part in the conversation Extra TV. When asked about his relationship, he explained: “I am very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is beautiful.” That Ben and his Jennifer are happy beyond measure can hardly be overlooked. When they performed in Venice about a month earlier, the two had seemed totally relaxed and happy.

The couple steers towards a common future. Insiders already believe they can hear the wedding bells ringing from afar. “Ben and Jen don’t do things by halves anymore. The question is not whether they will get married, but when”, revealed a source of last June People convinced. The Batman actor and the singer would just belong together.









Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Westwood, California

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice in 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Malibu in June 2021

