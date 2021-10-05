After birth: Rebecca Mir celebrates catwalk comeback in Paris

Rebecca Mir (29) is back on the catwalk! Together with her husband and Let’s Dance star Massimo Sinató (40), she welcomed her first child last April. Since then, the small family has been enjoying their time with the three of them. Celebrated now Rebecca after the baby break, her model comeback at Paris Fashion Week. She appeared in the “Le Défilé” show by L’Oreal Paris.

Rebecca presented a long white robe from Elie Saabthat was slightly transparent on the legs. “I’m so excited to be back on the catwalk for the very first time – and then in Paris too! I feel very honored to be able to be part of the show, “explained Rebecca in an interview with CodeList. The show took place in the historic “Parvis de Droits de L’Homme” square, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted in 1948. Women’s rights should be highlighted in the show. For that were next Rebecca numerous other international stars such as Amber Heard (35) on site to run at the fashion show for united women power.

In their performance, was Rebecca both of Massimo as well as supported by her son. Her mother and little sister are also said to have been there. “We made a weekend together in this beautiful city straight from my comeback on the catwalk”chatted Rebecca the end.









advertisement

Rebecca Mir, Amber Heard, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Camila Cabello and another model pose

advertisement

Rebecca Mir, October 2021

advertisement

Rebecca Mir with her mother Mareike and her sister Helena Sophia, October 2021

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz