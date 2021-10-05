Abuse in US Football: “Burn It All Down!” – Sport

It’s all hideous, sickening and unheard of – but if you want to know how deeply anchored the roots of this smelly plant are in American society, you should watch this commercial, which will be shown on US TV. The male sports greats Patrick Mahomes (football), Derrick Rose (basketball) and Fernando Tatís junior (baseball) talk about what this person has achieved: championship, two Olympic victories, individual awards. For a moment, you might think they were talking about each other; but it is in praise of Candace Parker, the best basketball player in the world.

Megan Rapinoe publicly complains

The spot has the best of intentions, but it’s up to the beholder to see if they get an ecstatic “Oh, Candace, sure!” shout or a disillusioned “Oh, a woman.” Many viewers, not only in the USA by the way, see women as professional second-class athletes – in which discipline, besides tennis and a handful of others, are women really on par with men financially and in terms of public attention? Good luck finding a Candace Parker jersey even in the US. It is not surprising that Megan Rapinoe, one of the best soccer players in the world, is part of Twitter writes about their sport: “Burn everything down!”

The current case is about Richie Burke, who, as coach of the professional club Washington Spirit, is said to have beaten the players to such an extent that, for example, defender Kaiya McCullough said in a recent interview: “He made me hate football.” He is said to have insulted and threatened his players and cracked racist, homophobic and sexist jokes. He has meanwhile been dismissed, and one could now say: individual case, determine the club and league, is running.

Or you could say what Gotham FC midfielder McCall Zerboni says: “How do we know it’s not going to happen again? Because it has happened again and again and no one has done anything about it that could have done anything about it.” . “

It is not an isolated case, and it is not an exclusively current scandal: In 2018, two former youth players from DC United complained about their former coach Burke, the allegations sounded like those of today; The Washington Spirit’s answer, however, was taken from the professional club crisis manual: Investigation, no action needed, carry on. Although the allegations against Burke were known, he was hired as head coach – and publicly patted himself on the shoulder after taking third place last season: Burke had realigned the club’s climate.

“He controlled you,” says one player of her coach

In the current season of the NWSL professional league, four out of ten coaches have already been dismissed, all due to misconduct. Paul Riley, NSWL 2017 and 2018 coach, was forced to leave North Carolina Courage because he was accused of having been pushed by female players – Sinead Farrelly, for example, who shared her story with sports magazine The Athletic said: “He checked you.” In addition to having sex, he also urged her to kiss a teammate in front of his eyes in order to spare the team a fitness session the next day.

Farid Benstiti (OL Reign) was fired for verbal derailments, and Christy Holly for allegedly creating a hostile and sexist working atmosphere at Racing Louisville. Four out of ten, one can no longer speak of individual cases; but it can get worse. Riley had already been fired from the Portland Thorns in 2015, there had been similar allegations against him. In April Farrelly emailed then NWSL boss Lisa Baird asking what she was going to do about the Riley case. Answer: “The allegations have been investigated, the investigation has been concluded.”









When the new allegations against Riley surfaced, Baird was amazed. In a statement, she wrote that she was “shocked and disgusted,” and again there was the usual blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah how the league worries about the safety of its players and that there would be an investigation. But then Alex Morgan, two-time world and Olympic champion, published the email traffic between Farrelly and Baird – which clearly shows: Baird is an under-the-carpet sweeper who doesn’t really care, but prefers to choose the crisis triad: investigation initiate, do not consider any measures necessary, continue. Now she had to step back.

There is an incredible imbalance in the NWSL. Head coaches at the beginning of the season: eight men, two women. Managers: eight men, two women. Club owners: seven men, a married couple and two clubs in which women have minority shares; including tennis player Naomi Osaka. Rapinoe writes in front of her burn everything down demand: “Men protect men who abuse women.” It’s disgusting to read how coach Riley allegedly used his powers as a promoter (he denies the allegations) to get his players to do almost anything he asked. He was successful, master of the past two years, everyone looked the other way.

The NWSL is a professional league, but three-quarters of its female players earn less than $ 31,000 per season – a joke compared to men and 15 percent below the median income for women in the United States. The league final on November 20 kicks off at nine in the morning, after which the college football games begin. Amateur football has higher TV ratings than women’s professional football, so the game will only be shown on national TV when it’s on for breakfast.

US sport and the reporting about it are often misogynous and sexist, the message is often: be glad that it is what it is; the two previous leagues (the NWSL has existed since 2012) each had to cease operations due to financial problems. The basketball league that Candace Parker plays in is desperate for spectators during the playoffs. There is another advertising film: it shows that women’s basketball has everything – just no fans, in the end it says: “What is missing is you.”

What is changing now: women fight back, they talk. Players like Farrelly, who told Riley that she had to “take all her experiences with her to the grave”. So also the groping in front of fellow players to show her, as Farrelly says, “that I belong to him”; or the demand not to travel to the national team and thus to the 2011 World Cup in Germany.

Last weekend, all NWSL games were canceled because the protesters protested, and maybe that’s the good news amidst all the stories: women players no longer let themselves be put down with the prospect of fame and fortune.

The US Football Association has now initiated an investigation independently of the NWSL and commissioned former Attorney General Sally Yates to do so. It is a sign that we are finally taking the statements of the players seriously; however, this investigation can only be a start. Ultimately, what Rapinoe writes is true: you have to burn everything down and remove the sexist roots before you can build a new house.

For example: In the next season there will be a club (Angel City FC) which is mostly owned by women. Founders: actress Natalie Portman and investor Kara Nortman; Also there: Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, Eva Longoria – and Candace Parker.