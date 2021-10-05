A ranking from flop to top · KINO.de

We take a close look at the films of the man with a special penchant for children’s stories and Gothic. Not all of them were masterpieces. Most of them are pretty worth seeing. Here you can find our Tim Burton ranking.

Tim Burton has been in the movie business since the early 1980s. He wrote the stories for many of his films himself. In addition to certain regular actors, whom he likes to give roles in his film projects, Burton is characterized by various recurring motifs in his films. The opening sequences are often characterized by a kind of flight or chase through the scenery. In addition, the characters mostly move between different worlds.

Tim Burton Films: Our Top 10

In the following ranking we reveal which works we were most enthusiastic about and which Tim Burton films are a little less convincing.

Rank 10: Alice in Wonderland (2016)

“Alice in Wonderland” is a coming-of-age story, which deals with the emancipation from the strict social rules in England in the Victorian era. At the beginning of the film, Alice (Mia Wasikowska) is a 20-year-old who is about to be married off against her will very soon. In the end, she fights a dragon and defeats it. In the course of the film she has found her inner strength and can assert herself in the world.

The film is loosely based on the original by Lewis Carrol. The three-act act is unfortunately very predictable from a plot point of view and leaves only a few impressions in the minds of the audience. Most will remember the wonderfully playful, typical Burton backdrops and the very strange characters that are excellently cast.

9th place: Frankenweenie (2012)

“Frankenweenie” is not only the title of a short film by Tim Burton from 1984 (one of his very first works), a stop-motion film was also made in 2012 under the same title. The filmmaker seems to have a particular tendency to do this. In addition to “Frankenweenie”, he has also realized other stop-motion projects such as “Nightmare before Christmas” and “Corpse Bride”.

Love for the deceased pet goes beyond death. But it’s not just about the resurrected, beloved pet. The film also shows how an outsider has to get through life. The film is particularly touching and because it is in black and white, it creates a very special atmosphere.

8th place: Sleepy Hollow (1996)

With “Sleepy Hollow” Burton has dared to film a children’s story again. This comes from the pen of Washington Irving. While the storyline itself has little substance, Burton has managed to change the image of Sleepy Hollow in the minds of the audience forever. He has created a sleepy nest reminiscent of a Puritan village with Goth elements from the Victorian era. The fog and gloom that surround “Sleepy Hollow” are just wonderfully memorable. Burton has once again chosen Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci (“The Addams Family”) as the main actors.

7th place: Mars Attacks! (1996)

Jack Nicholson is President and Glenn Close is the First Lady. The apocalypse in the form of countless flying saucers is imminent. First, the invaders are greeted warmly. However, it quickly becomes clear that they are not out to make friends with humanity. The film is kind of funny “Independence Day”. “Mars Attacks!” Is a B-movie that doesn’t really look at the $ 100 million budget. However, you can tell that the film was conceived and created with a lot of passion by Burton.









6th place: Sweeney Todd: The Devilish Barber from Fleet Street (2007)

Music has played a huge role in Tim Burton’s films from the start. The best examples are “Corpse Bride”, “Beetlejuice” and “Nightmare before Christmas” to name just a few. “Sweeney Todd” is set in Victorian London. This setting has fascinated and inspired many filmmakers. With the help of the vocals, Burton manages to create a special chemistry between the main actors Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter in the film. The piece, originally created as a musical, is wonderfully realized for the screen in Burton’s hands. In contrast to the stage, the barber’s murders could also be realized with the careful use of Gore. A real movie pleasure.

5th place: Big Fish (2003)

“Big Fish” is like a film adaptation of a picaresque novel for the big screen. To do this, Burton has brought together a number of great actors who bring the story to life. This film doesn’t have the same childish playfulness that one sees in other Burton films. “Big Fish” is grown up. The film not only lets viewers experience the wonderfully illustrated tales by Edward (Ewan McGregor – young / Albert Finney – old), you never know whether the story is true or a little fuss. At the end of the film it doesn’t matter anymore. You hopelessly thought your way into the plot.

4th place: Beetlejuice (1988)

You say your name three times and then it comes: “Beetlejuice”. This is Tim Burton’s first major commercial success. A second part has been under discussion for years. Fans would be happy about it. At first glance, the film seems to be for adults, but it quickly reveals that it treats the differences between adults and their children as a basic topic. The film is childish, colorful and Michael Keaton as the poltergeist “Beetlejuice” is simply great.

3rd place: Nightmare before Christmas (1993)

Contrary to popular belief, Burton is not the director of the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas”. Henry Selick did the job. Burton wrote the story on which the film is based. Contrary to what the title suggests, it is carried by the idea of ​​Christmas. This is mixed with the Gothic elements known from Burton.

Music plays a special role in the film itself. Inner monologues, speeches and also the expression of a common plan of the inhabitants of the Halloween world are expressed through songs.

2nd place: Batman Returns (1992)

In “Batman’s Return”, Burton plays with the motifs known from the darkly laid out and Gothic-themed comics. With the colorfully designed and unreal-looking characters, Burton introduces us to the world of the dark knight (played by Michael Keaton) and depicts his motives to protect this city, which is like a Moloch.

Burton lets the villains in the film work to manipulate popular opinion of their heroes. The penguin (Danny DeVito) in particular wanted to do it. On the other hand, there is Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, who, as always, is not one of Batman’s opponents, but also not one of his allies. The rich imagery makes “Batman’s Return” one of Burton’s best films.

1st place: Edward Scissorhands (1990)

In “Edward Scissorhands” two worlds collide. On the one hand, there is the not quite finished, artificially created human being Edward (Johnny Depp), who lives secluded in the castle of its inventor. On the other hand, there are the residents of a nearby settlement who live in their pastel-colored houses in a materialistic world. That alone is an optical contrast that can hardly be overlooked. Edward is accepted into their circle by Avon consultant Peg (Dianne Wiest).

When the shy boy falls in love with Peg’s daughter Kim (Winona Ryder), disaster is inevitable. We experience an episode a la “Beauty and the Beast”, in which being different is viewed by the broad masses, dangerous in the powerful community, as so criminal that the other has to be removed from the beautiful, intact world.

