Young Rock: Series start on Sky Comedy

Today, Monday, October 4th, at 8:15 p.m., the broadcast of the eleven-part kick-off season of Young Rock will start as a German premiere on Sky Comedy. The still young pay TV broadcaster shows the NBC comedy weekly in double episodes, either in German or in the original English language. You can then see the whole thing as a stream on demand on Sky Ticket and Sky Q.

Sky recently announced a partnership with NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, which wants to market its own productions in Germany via Sky. Sky customers do not have to pay a surcharge for this. “Young Rock“Strictly speaking, it is an NBC series, but it is also shown on the Peacock platform in the USA.

The comedy series “Young Rock“Is about the eventful childhood of Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson (“Ballers“,”Hobbs & Shaw“). He has moved frequently and attended high schools in Hawaii, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. In addition, he often came into conflict with the law. He was arrested several times for theft, fraud and violent crime – all before he was 17 years old.









Johnson acts as both executive producer and cast member and appears in every episode. The trailer had already revealed in advance that the actor was aiming for a candidacy as US president in the series plot.

Adrian Groulx will play ten year old Johnson, who is honest, stubborn, enthusiastic and brave. Bradley Constant plays the 15-year-old version of the future wrestling superstar. At this age, he tries his best to survive as a teenager. Uli Latukefu (Marco Polo) portrays him aged 18 to 20 when he was recruited through a football scholarship from the University of Miami.

Stacey Leilua plays the role of Ata Johnson, his strong and positive mother. Joseph Lee Anderson (SWAT) plays Dwayne’s charismatic and charming father. Ana Tuisila portrays Lia Maivia, his sweet and warm-hearted grandmother, who can also be a cutthroat business woman if she has to.

The script for the series was written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang (each known from Fresh Off the Boat). The two are executive producers of the first season, along with Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. Season two is already fixed.

