“Witcher” star Henry Cavill wants to be there – also as a villain · KINO.de

The search for the next James Bond is just beginning. Henry Cavill is one of the favorites. He wants to be there – not necessarily as Bond.

“No Time to Die”, the last film with Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond, left the competition behind as expected on the opening weekend: 119 million US dollars have already been earned internationally – in the largest markets in the USA and in China the agent film is still starting. Clearly, the fans want to say goodbye to Her Majesty’s agent from the Craig era.

Meanwhile, the successor is already being searched for in the background. Who follows the now 53-year-old Craig, should – if at all – not be announced until 2022. Still, there are some hot candidates for the coveted role; including Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden and Henry Cavill.

The latter was already in the selection process and had to admit defeat to Daniel Craig of all people. Cavill was director Martin Campbell for “Casino Royale” apparently still a little too young at the age of 23 and, according to Cavill, probably also “a little too fat”, as he once said in an interview. That was before “Man of Steel”, so before Cavill’s physical change to Superman and monster butcher. Campbell’s remark was exactly the kind of kick the actor needed.

Now Cavill could possibly get a second chance. At 38 he is the right age and he has come a long way as an actor. Sometimes all good things come in two. Pierce Brosnan, who first had to give way to Timothy Dalton, had already proven this, before he was allowed to debut in 1995 with “Goldeneye”.

In a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb, Cavill once again emphasized his willingness to talk to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson again if they should wish to participate – whether as a Bond successor or just as a Bond villain :

“Should Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] Interested in any way in having me as part of their films, I would be very much interested in a conversation. That would be something I would very much like to deal with further. “







It is clear that the villains and even the henchmen in the Bond films are mostly incisive and popular characters. Just think of Oddjob, Beißer and of course Xenia Onatopp. Here the makers can really let off steam. In contrast, the boundaries are more narrowly drawn with Bond himself. The stars from “No Time to Die” also have very precise ideas and wishes, as our video shows:

Henry Cavill has played a villain in an agent movie

Cavill know and love fans as the grouchy witcher Geralt von Rivia in the Netflix series “The Witcher”. Before that, he could be seen as Superman in the DC Universe. He already proved that he can do different things in 2018 – in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”. There he fought as a renegade CIA agent August Walker alias John Lark against super agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). And as such, Cavill has shown real villain qualities; especially in connection with his mustache.

If someone of the caliber of Cavill brings himself into the conversation and also signals a willingness to act as an opponent, the devil would have to deal with it if those responsible should not intervene.

