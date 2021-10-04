“When she’s not sleeping at home, I almost go nuts …”

Dear Emma

I broke up with my partner during Corona. We’ve lived together for over two years and we haven’t always had an easy relationship.

On the whole, I was relieved that the relationship was over, even if I still had feelings for her.

Since we were both in dire financial straits, we decided to live together as friends.

Life went on and we still live together today after almost a year of separation. That always worked very well. We built a good friendship.

We recently went on vacation together and we had a great time. I just had to realize that my feelings have not yet completely died.

Since we’ve been back, I’ve found that she has a relationship with another man that slowly developed after our relationship ended.









She kept this from me because she didn’t want to hurt me. However, when the situation became more apparent, she shared it with me after I brought it up to her.

My problem now is that the situation has suddenly become very difficult for me emotionally. Since we got back from vacation, I haven’t been feeling particularly well. And if she doesn’t sleep at home for one night, then sometimes I go crazy with my head cinema.

I have already described my situation to her. But we are both at a loss how to deal with it. Is the only way to pull apart? I am afraid of losing her as a good friend.

Warm greetings,

Damir