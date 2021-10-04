Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook down – the funniest Twitter reactions to the disruption

Hamburg. The Twitter hashtags are trending worldwide on Monday evening due to the failure of the large networks Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp #facebookdown, #whatsappdown and #instagramdown. Many German users are also amused by the disruption.

“Seldom have the trends matched so well,” writes someone at the short message service and posts a screenshot that shows the hashtag #dasperfektedinner in addition to the Twitter trends #whatsappdown and #facebookdown. This actually refers to the Vox show of the same name, but can be understood as a suggestion, in view of the failure of the social networks, to have dinner together again without looking at the cell phone.

The television presenter Daniel Boschmann wonders how the Union should make confidential content of the exploratory talks public in view of the WhatsApp disruption. An allusion to the fact that the content of the talks to the “Bild” newspaper was “pierced”, as the FDP Vice President Johannes Vogel had put it.

A meme spread on Twitter illustrates the supposed situation many people feel when Facebook and Instagram don’t work – the picture shows Tom Hanks in his role as a survivor of a plane crash stranded on a South Sea island.









Deutschlandfunk uses the Facebook and Instagram failure to point out its own radio plays.

The comedian Lutz van der Horst is annoyed (not taken very seriously) that he now has to read a book.

Another Twitter user refers to very old technology, which could now be used again.

And even the Facebook competitor Twitter itself cannot help a swipe: “Literally hello everyone”, the short message service writes on its account in the evening – many Facebook and Instagram users may have found their way to the short message service because of the malfunction.

The Whattsapp account responds with a friendly “Hello!”, The Instagram account wishes a “Happy Monday”. And McDonald’s also joins the conversation, whereupon Twitter wants “59.6 million nuggets for our friends”.

When the failure occurred on Monday, several Facebook group services went offline across the board. In addition to the actual Facebook platform, the Whatsapp chat service and the Instagram photo app were also inaccessible for many users. A Facebook spokesman apologized via Twitter and assured that the online network was working on the interference. The causes of the problems were initially not mentioned.