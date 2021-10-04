WHAT IF …? October 04, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. The Marvel series “What If ..?” confirmed some wild fan theories in episode 8. Will Professor X, Iron Man’s Return and Tobey Maguire follow in Marvel Phase 4?

What If …?: The Disney + series confirms wild fan theories for Marvel Phase 4! (Source: Disney / Marvel)

With “What If …?” the Marvel Universe has a vehicle to make all fan theories possible.

Episode 8 takes this to extremes and makes a concession to fans: “In a multiverse, anything is possible”.

But what does the Ultron quote mean for the future of Marvel Phase 4?

In the animated series “What If …?” introduces numerous “what if” scenarios of the Marvel Universe. Through the multiverse there are numerous versions of every story, every fate, every character, which will collide in the big “What If …?” Finale.

But before the parallel worlds come together, in episode 8 of the Disney + series, a certain sentence determined almost the entire Marvel phase 4: “In a multiverse anything is possible”. Ultron says this sentence after the watcher is irritated that he was spotted by the nasty AI.

It’s just a short sentence, but it’s massive. Because with the unlimited possibilities, every fan theory is possible and thus confirmed. The series makers have certainly incorporated this sentence as a small concession to further fire fans and their theories.









So does Patrick Stewart appear as Professor X in “Doctor Strange 2”? Clear! Will Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man? Why not – and above all: Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will definitely be important!

The theories just mentioned are common topics in spoiler and fan forums that use leaks, set images and other sources to discuss theories about the future of the Marvel universe. But Ultron’s statement could have far-reaching consequences.

This opens a back door for Marvel not only to be able to make all fan dreams of a day come true, but also to undo flops and gaps in logic. This means that you can always row back if fans are upset.

The possibilities therefore also present dangers. Will Marvel continue to follow rigor and hold a universe together or will one day give in to fan pressure and possibly change an event retrospectively? An exciting question.

As we know Marvel boss Kevin Feige, he will stick to his plan, because so far his clear line has paid off. The mega blockbuster “Eternals” starts in November 2021 and will probably make the box office ring again.

If “What If …?” will be completed on October 6, 2021, then you don’t have to wait long for a new product from Disney +, because “Hawkeye” will follow in November 2021 and will introduce Kate Bishop, a member of the Young Avengers.

What If …? evaluate genre Animation, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy First broadcast 08/01/2021 First broadcast in Germany 08/01/2021 Homepage marvel.com Other sources network Disney Play production Marvel Studios Seasons