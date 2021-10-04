Warner: Preliminary Preview of Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray Releases for December 2021 – UPDATE 2

Warner Home Video presented its release program in December 2021 just in time for the start of October. This will once again consist of the latest film innovations on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray as well as 4K premieres and 4K new editions. In the area of ​​novelties, we can look forward to on December 2nd. first of all the DC comic adaptation “The Suicide Squad” (Panama, USA 2021). The movie will be on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray as well as in both versions in Steelbooks evaluated. On December 9th follows “Reminiscence: The memory never dies” (USA 2021) with Hugh Jackman in the lead role. Again, there will be a release on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray give. In addition, a 4K steelbook confirmed. Since there is currently no information on an HD steelbook of the film and the pre-order price at MediaMarkt and Saturn is very high at € 42.99 each, we assume that it could be the 4K steelbook. It remains to be seen whether an HD steelbook will be released at all. Unfortunately, the incomplete data from Warner is currently not very informative. But we’re going to get to the bottom of the matter.

Two more novelties will appear on December 23rd. and thus exactly one day before Christmas Eve and the following Christmas holidays. From that date on, you will already be Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction film “Dune” (Great Britain, Jordan, Canada, Norway, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, USA, United Arab Emirates 2021) Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray can be purchased. Here, too, it is still unclear whether there will be special editions. Steelbooks are almost safe here! The same goes for the horror thriller “Malignant” (China, Romania, USA 2021), which will also be available as a further novelty from December 23. will be available in stores and is currently only planned in HD in the Keep Case. The crime thriller “The Many Saints of Newark” (USA 2021), which was initially released from online trading on December 9th. was dated is missing in the current program overview. Either the film will be released later or it will be added to the lineup at a later date.

A 4K premiere is still planned for December 2021, at least according to online retailers. On December 2nd namely appears “James Bond 007: Goldfinger” (Great Britain, Switzerland, USA 1964) as the first edition in the Steelbook. If, on the other hand, you take the little information from Warner, then it could only be the HD version on Blu-ray in the Steelbook. In any case, it is clear that the film is coming in the steelbook. However, it is not yet clear whether the 4K version will actually be included in the end. In addition, on 02.12. “300” (Canada, USA 2006) reissued on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a simple keep case, after this was previously only available in the Steelbook. The same applies on December 31. also for “The Condemned” (USA 1994) and “Clockwork Orange” (Great Britain 1971), whereby a placeholder date must be assumed for this date.

Below we have summarized the provisional program preview for Warner Home Video in December 2021. Please note that there may still be changes, additions, but also postponements. In addition, we are still waiting for details on technical features, equipment and the complete product variants for innovations such as “Dune”. We will of course keep you up to date as soon as possible. (pf)

UPDATE:Our expectations have been confirmed that both “Dune” and “Malignant” will also be published in Steelbooks. While “Malignant” is evaluated in the HD steelbook, “Dune” appears in the HD steelbook, in the 4K steelbook and also in 3D on Blu-ray Disc in the steelbook.

UPDATE 2:In online trading for December 31. now also two more releases from Warner Home Video listed. Accordingly, “Supergirl – Season 5” and “Final Destination” should also appear in stores as “5-Film Collection” at the end of this year. December 31st serves as a placeholder for the time being.

