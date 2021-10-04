TV tip: “Logan Lucky”: Fantastic action comedy with Daniel Craig

The current TV tips of the day in the GALA ticker: “Logan Lucky”: Fantastic action comedy with Daniel Craig +++ “Sister Act”: This timeless comedy is always fun +++ “Derailed”: Exciting psychological thriller with Jennifer Aniston.

September 24, 2021



“Logan Lucky”: Fantastic action comedy with Daniel Craig



Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum, 41) would probably have become a football star if a knee injury hadn’t thwarted his plans. Now he works for a starvation wage in construction. His brother Clyde (Adam Driver, 37) lost an arm in the war and is doing more than well as a bartender. It just doesn’t want to go completely smoothly at the Logans. Above all, Clyde is certain: there is a curse on her family. That seems to be confirmed again when Jimmy is released for no good reason. Now is the time for the brothers to take a new path: Jimmy wants to rob the NASCAR racetrack where he last carried out underground construction work. With this one big coup all of their money worries would be taken care of. The only problem: The safe and explosives specialist Joe Bang (Daniel Craig, 53), who they need for the robbery, is sitting behind Swedish curtains. So the first thing to do is get him out of prison …

Director Steven Soderbergh, 58, has already proven with the “Ocean’s” series how well he can stage clever and entertaining heist movies. After retiring from the film business for several years, he made a brilliant comeback in 2017 with “Logan Lucky”. At the center of the film are brothers who are not satisfied with the cards their lives have given them. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver portray the “simple” men of the US blue collar workers with a lot of passion, charm – and great individuality. Coupled with the incredibly easygoing Daniel Craig, who acts as the main supplier of wonderfully dry humor, “Logan Lucky” becomes a top-class acting event. The story also manages to keep the perfect balance between suspense and comedy – simply brilliant!

“Logan Lucky”: 8:15 pm, ProSieben

September 23, 2021



“Sister Act”: This timeless comedy is always fun



Singer Deloris (Whoopi Goldberg, 65) happens to watch her criminal lover Vince (Harvey Keitel, 82) kill someone. Vince hires his henchmen to take out the only witness, but Deloris escapes. The police hid her in a monastery for her protection. From now on she disguises herself as Sister Mary Clarence and stirs up the everyday life of the nuns with her temperament. For example, she convinces the sisters to leave the convent to do social work on the streets – the Mother Superior (Maggie Smith, 86) is not very enthusiastic. Mary Clarence also takes over the direction of the choir and interprets the traditional hymns in a completely new way. This attracts more and more people to the church, as does the press. However, that puts their camouflage in danger …

Deloris (Whoopi Goldberg) takes on her role as choir director © Allstar / imago images

“Sister Act” is not a real classic among comedies for nothing. The concept of opposites as a guarantee of comedy works here: The lively showgirl meets conservative nuns. The different perspectives on life and morals clash again and again. It should be noted that the undertone of the film is always respectful. Neither the one nor the other lifestyle is condemned or ridiculed.

Most of the laughs are generated by the multi-layered characters themselves, who are filled with life by their grandiose actresses. Whoopi Goldberg is naturally funny and plays the forced nun with great ease. But Maggie Smith also skilfully plays the initially stoic Mother Superior, who opens up more and more. In addition, there is a fabulous soundtrack of traditional hymns, which are broken up with gospel and Motown. With “Sister Act”, director Emile Ardolino, † 50, who had directed a cult film with “Dirty Dancing” just a few years earlier, has created a great comedy classic. This film is always fun and the perfect entertainment for the whole family!

“Sister Act”: 8:15 pm, Disney Channel

September 22, 2021



“Derailed”: Exciting psychological thriller with Jennifer Aniston



Family man Charles (Clive Owen, 56) works in an advertising agency and leads a quiet life. That changes suddenly when he meets the also married bank employee Lucinda (Jennifer Aniston, 52). They are instantly drawn to each other and finally end up in the hotel together. But suddenly the gangster LaRoche (Vincent Cassel, 54) storms into the room, robbing her, knocking Charles down and attacking Lucinda. Charles tries to contact the police, but Lucinda stops him because she doesn’t want her authoritarian husband to find out about any of this. Shortly thereafter, LaRoche extorted Charles for $ 20,000. But it shouldn’t stay that way …









They didn’t see it coming: the lives of Lucinda (Jennifer Aniston) and Charles (Clive Owen) change forever when they start an affair © United Archives / imago images

Swedish director Mikael Håfström, 61, made his Hollywood debut in 2005 with “Derailed”. His first film for the dream factory is an exciting thriller with a dark atmosphere. The numerous twists ensure a tight arc of tension and the top-class cast does a good job. Clive Owen convinces as a naive family man, while Jennifer Aniston runs into full steam in a rather untypical role as a femme fatale. Vincent Cassel also seems frighteningly authentic as a renegade gangster. So turn on!

“Derailed”: 8:15 pm, Tele 5

September 21, 2021



“Save the Last Dance”: Iconic dance film with Julia Stiles



Sara Johnson (Julia Stiles, 40) does everything to become a ballet dancer. But while she was dancing at a renowned school, her mother had an accident in a car. She then moves from the small town to her father in Chicago and hangs up her ballet shoes. Sara is a white minority at her new high school, but she befriends Chenille (Kerry Washington, 44) and her brother Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas, 50). Derek introduces the stuffy Sara to the world of hip-hop and rekindles her passion for dancing – she wants to fight at all costs to be accepted into the dance school. Eventually the two fall in love, but their relationship creates conflict because of their different skin colors …

Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas) and Sara (Julia Stiles) show what they can do in the club © Everett Collection / imago images

After the renaissance of dance film in the 1970s and 1980s, this genre returned in the early 2000s – and “Save the Last Dance” forms the core. This film is a successful mixture of “Romeo and Juliet” and “Dirty Dancing” and also one of the first films to deal with a relationship between black and white outside of the drama genre. Of course, this topic gives the story a serious undertone and depth, but the focus is on pursuing a dream. Sounds cheesy? That’s right, but it’s nice! There is also a charismatic cast, a great soundtrack and of course a lot of cool dance moves.

“Save the Last Dance”: 8:15 pm, Disney Channel

September 20, 2021



“Hustlers”: An entertaining surprise hit with Jennifer Lopez



New York, 2007: Dorothy (Constance Wu, 39) aka “Destiny” works in a strip club to help her grandmother financially. In addition to the other dancers, however, she is barely noticed and has a hard time making ends meet. If only she were as successful as her colleague Ramona (Jennifer Lopez, 52): She is a true legend among strippers and earns more money than she can buy fur coats. Dorothy takes her courage and speaks to Ramona. She agrees to take “Destiny” under her wing. They become friends and Ramona shows her protégé how to get the money out of the pockets of the guests of the nightclub. But the 2008 financial crisis literally thwarted their plans. Another plan is needed. Together with other dancers, they find a way to get the “Wall Street guys” out of their money: They mix the men with ketamine in their drinks and empty their credit card accounts, while the men dizzy and enjoy the company of the women. How long will that go well?

“Hustlers” is based on real events and tells the story of strong women who have to fight for their place in a world dominated by men. Director and screenwriter Lorene Scafaria, 43, skilfully plays with criticism of capitalism: after all, the women steal from the power-hungry Wall Street bigwigs who will hardly miss the money anyway. A clear Robin Hood analogy – with glitter. For the dancers, money means freedom: They are single mothers or look after older family members. At the same time, however, they use the looted money to live in luxury and to fall into excess shopping, which throws the anti-capitalist attitude overboard. Scafaria refrains from swinging the moral club, but instead provides the audience with an exciting character portrait of strong women in which the boundaries of good and bad merge.

In addition to a furious staging, the film scores above all thanks to its “leading ladies” – above all Jennifer Lopez. For a long time she was underestimated as an actress. After all, in numerous romantic comedies she mostly had nothing more to do than look pretty and stumble from one funny situation to the next. Here J.Lo shows what she’s got really into the box. As a clever and unscrupulous chief strategist who had to fight hard for everything she owns, the pop diva is convincing across the board. But Ramona also has a soft side, which shows in her role as an alpha woman: Even if she is tough on her protégés, behind it lies the urge to protect them. Lopez brings this ambivalent figure to the canvas in a multifaceted and convincing way.

“Hustlers”: 22:15, ZDF

Source used: ZDF, youtube.com

