Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Transgender & “Pose” star – Indya Moore becomes the villain at Aquaman

By Arjun Sethi
0
82




“Pose” star Indya Moore will star in the sequel to the hit movie Aquaman from 2018 with Jason Momoa.

Moore had previously made a name for himself as a model, but above all in the hit series “Pose” as Angel Evangelista. The transgender star is reportedly cast as the villain. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is slated to hit cinemas at the end of 2022.


Moore became famous as Angel in the Netflix hit

In the Netflix hit “Pose”, Moore (left) became famous as Angel – the third and final season has just started on NetflixPhoto: picture alliance / AP Photo

The industry journal “The Hollywood Reporter” was the first to report that Moore was cast for the role of Karshon, a longtime villain in the DC comic universe.

The character, who usually competes against another DC hero (“Green Lantern”), was originally a shark who – after receiving too much radioactive radiation – develops above-average intelligence and telepathic powers.

“This is going to be good!”

Moore posted on Instagram: “Sooo excited, so grateful. This is going to be good. Thank you so much for welcoming me to DC Comics. “

In addition to the 26-year-old, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan have also been added to the film’s cast list.

Also there again: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard and Dolph Lundgren.

Moore’s casting is a big, important step forward for comic book adaptations, a film genre that still has a long way to go in terms of LGBTQ representation.

Movie giant Disney has been promising more visibility for LGBTQ characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time, but is not delivering. But there is movement. The Disney + show “Loki” has a title character who is bisexual and gender fluid, both characteristics that can already be seen in the comics on which the series is based.


The Disney + show Loki has a title character who is bisexual and gender fluid, both characteristics that can already be seen in the comics on which the series is based.

“Loki” can be streamed on Disney +Photo: Disney +

And Marvel’s “Eternals,” which will air later this year, will also feature the first major gay character in the series, Phastos – played by Michael Tyree Henry. The “Breaking Fast” star Haaz Leiman plays his friend.

There’s more LGBTQ news on Facebook and up Instagram – now follow Queer BILD.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
