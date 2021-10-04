Today on Sky Ticket: I know what you did last summer

Looking at the past year, the title of the 90s teen horror seems almost ironic. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe had significantly more action in this summer memory than all of Germany combined. Reason enough to revisit the work of horror writer Kevin Williamson (“Scream”) and to indulge in memories of better days. The anticipation can also be aroused: Allegedly Amazon Prime is planning a new series based on the film, but it will be shot without the cast at the time. For all nostalgics, today’s film tip “I know what you did last summer” should be a must.

Official Trailer I know what you did last summer

Photo / trailer: Sony Pictures