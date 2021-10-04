Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsToday on Sky Ticket: I know what you did last summer
News

Today on Sky Ticket: I know what you did last summer

By Arjun Sethi
0
64




Looking at the past year, the title of the 90s teen horror seems almost ironic. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe had significantly more action in this summer memory than all of Germany combined. Reason enough to revisit the work of horror writer Kevin Williamson (“Scream”) and to indulge in memories of better days. The anticipation can also be aroused: Allegedly Amazon Prime is planning a new series based on the film, but it will be shot without the cast at the time. For all nostalgics, today’s film tip “I know what you did last summer” should be a must.

I know what you did on Sky Ticket last summer




Official Trailer I know what you did last summer

YouTube

By loading the video, you accept YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Photo / trailer: Sony Pictures

About the Author Cotton Weary

As a kid in the 90s, Cotton Weary grew up with the wave of teen horror that was just beginning. “Scream” not only laid the foundation stone for enjoying horror films, but was also the stumbling block for learning to love cinema.
More from Cotton Weary


Previous articleDwayne “The Rock” Johnson pokes at himself in “Young Rock”
Next articleSylvester Stallone: ​​Expendables class reunion in London
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv