Three witches in Guntersdorf

First, three women in the small fictional town of Eastwick in Rhode Island use their magical powers only for small and charming magic. But then the strange bachelor and rich art collector Darryl Van Horne moves from New York to Eastwick into the legendary Lenox mansion. For the three friends – in bourgeois life a sculptress, music teacher and journalist for the local newspaper – the arrival of the newcomers messed up their single existence with occasional lovers – no matter how much it was longed for by them.

Anyone who thinks they have heard of these witches is absolutely correct. John Updike’s novel “The Witches of Eastwick” was published in 1984 and was adapted into a film in 1987, which is burned into the minds of cinematic audiences due to the exquisite cast: Cher, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeifer and Jack Nicholson. Updike used the conservative small town idyll as material for a symbol of American society to tell the story of three independent and emancipated women.

Valentin Werner makes his directorial debut

“The air in Eastwick made women strong,” it says at one point. These should also be the focus of Valentin Werner’s first directorial work at the Theater Westliches Weinviertel (tww). For the director it is also “a satirical drawing of our society, which results in a thoroughly comedic evening.” Updike himself, who died in 2009, said of his witches that his novel is about female power, “a power who have denied patriarchal societies. “









The three witches (Stefanie Elias, Miriam Fontaine and Gina Christof) and the mysterious bon vivant (JD Schwarzmann) have their premiere in the Theater im Stadl on Saturday, October 9th at 8 p.m. The game will be played on weekends until November 6th. “All in all, ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ is a lot of fun, especially in the small moments, on the one hand absurd and silly, and yet with enough material to think about afterwards,” said the critics on film- rezensions.de via the Hollywood version.

Maps & information: www.tww.at