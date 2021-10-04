This is where Dwayne Johnson really hands out · KINO.de

Tuesday, October 5, 2021
This is where Dwayne Johnson really hands out

By Sonia Gupta
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham act as a team? You can now see whether this is going well on Amazon Prime, because “Hobbs & Shaw” is now available to you.

Fast & Furious 9“Has still not appeared in theaters due to the coronavirus. The sequel to the action saga was originally due to be released in spring 2020. Now “Fast & Furious” fans have to be patient, because the film is currently scheduled to open in German cinemas on July 8, 2021. But to make the waiting time more bearable, you can now watch the spectacular spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw” on Amazon Prime Video.

In the “Fast & Furious” spin-off, Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) meet. However, the two muscle packs have to bury their rivalry, which turns out to be a difficult task. After all, the real enemy is Brixton (Idris Elba), who tries to use a deadly virus for his own purposes. Much of humanity is in danger and only when Hobbs and Shaw join forces can they defeat their adversary.

“Hobbs & Shaw”: Solid action film adaptation with familiar faces

If you bet on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, any film adaptation should be a safe number. After all, both Hollywood stars are known for numerous action hits and especially Dwayne Johnson is currently one of the most successful actors ever. This is also reflected in “Hobbs & Shaw”, because the “Fast & Furious” spin-off not only impressed at the box office, but was also well received by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a rating of 67% positive ratings from 342 reviews.

The viewers were able to make friends with the offshoot even better and get an overall rating of 88%. Indeed, it is incredibly fun to watch action stars Statham and Johnson together. The rivalry between the two turns out to be charming cinema entertainment and with Idris Elba there is also a high-profile villain. All in all, you can’t go wrong with “Hobbs & Shaw”, so we now wish you a lot of fun on Amazon Prime Video.

