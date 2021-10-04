This is what Mary looks like from Mad About Mary today

In 1998, Cameron Diaz starred as a desirable young woman in the comedy “Crazy About Mary”. Today, around 23 years old, the Hollywood star has become quieter. So the actress has changed over the years.

Cameron Diaz had her breakthrough in Hollywood at the age of 21 with the female lead in the film “The Mask”. That was in 1994. This was followed by big roles in films like “My Best Friend’s Wedding” or “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”.

In 1998 the comedy “Crazy About Mary” followed. Diaz played the title role in it. The cult film meant the breakthrough for the American, it also brought her the first Golden Globe nomination. After that, Diaz was an absolute sought-after star in Hollywood. The Californian starred in successful films such as “Being John Malkovich”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “Vanilla Sky” and “When My Sister’s Life” was born.

In 2014, Diaz suddenly ended her successful Hollywood career. She is now 49 years old. She has largely left the limelight behind. In the summer she revealed in an interview: "I just wanted to make my life more manageable for me." At times she felt like a "machine". Today Diaz places more value on her family life. Watch our slideshow to see how Cameron Diaz has changed.









Since 2015 she has married the Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in Los Angeles. In December 2019, the two parents had a daughter. The two keep their family affairs strictly private. On Instagram, Diaz was still in a relaxed pose, at the side of her former colleague Drew Barrymore.

Background: Diaz was a guest on Barrymore’s television show. The two women know each other mainly from their time together for the “Charlie’s Angels” films.

Diaz’s hair is almost like it used to be, straw-blonde and relatively short. Her lips are made up bright red in the photos, the Mimin doesn’t seem to have gotten much older. Anyone who wants to watch her again in her role as Mary in “Crazy About Mary” can tune in to RTLZwei on Sunday evening at 8:15 pm. That’s where the comedy is going.