Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsThis is how she gets along with her stepchildren
News

This is how she gets along with her stepchildren

By Arjun Sethi
0
57




Cardi B: This is how she gets along with her stepchildren

IMAGO / UPI Photo

06/18/2021 3:36 pm

Cardi B loves her partner Offset’s children as much as she does her own daughter. The rapper is raising her two-year-old daughter Kulture with her husband.

Offset also has children Jordan (11), Kalea (6) and Kody (6) from previous relationships. He told Entertainment Tonight about Cardi’s plans for American Father’s Day on June 20th: “She usually surprises me with an expensive gift.”


Previous articleThe making of “The Last Duel” takes you behind the scenes – News 2021
Next articleGeorge Clooney produces documentary series about abuse scandal
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv