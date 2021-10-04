Cardi B: This is how she gets along with her stepchildren

06/18/2021 3:36 pm

Cardi B loves her partner Offset’s children as much as she does her own daughter. The rapper is raising her two-year-old daughter Kulture with her husband.

Offset also has children Jordan (11), Kalea (6) and Kody (6) from previous relationships. He told Entertainment Tonight about Cardi’s plans for American Father’s Day on June 20th: “She usually surprises me with an expensive gift.”

Cardi B is a good stepmother

And further: “That’s how it usually works. She always gives me love. My other children who are not her own … she gives them just as much love. It is wonderful.”









Offset really wants to teach his kids the most important lessons in life. In his opinion, this includes in particular moral principles. He continues in the interview: “I want them to understand that you have to work hard. Life is not easy.”

Offset wants to convey values ​​to its children

And further: “I want them to respect the morality of life, that they respect other people and not behave like spoiled children. I have real conversations with them. Sometimes they say, ‘I want this, I want this.’ I don’t say yes to everything. Mostly because I didn’t have anything like that either. “(Bang)