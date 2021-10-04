These three mega celebrities love digital gambling

Celebrities who love to play online casino

04.10.2021 6:38 am

In recent years online casinos have become extremely popular – and celebrities cannot avoid this hype! We’ll reveal who is particularly fond of gambling …

Online casinos have come a long way since their inception several decades ago. Nowadays there are many legitimate online casinos with licenses and permanent independent regulation such as Wildz. Wildz is an online casino that protects everyone who plays online and allows you to relax from your busy life and have some fun.

Top 3 Celebrities Who Love Online Casinos

Speaking of busy life and quiet, do you know who really needs it all? Right – celebrities! Celebrities are now among the many international fans who join in the fun that German online casinos and online casinos around the world offer … and why shouldn’t they, after all, they are normal people, just like us! Well, we bet they don’t actually gamble because they need money, but still online casinos offer so much more than that! We bet there are plenty of celebrities out there who love to try their luck at an online casino, but let’s take a look at the three most famous names!

50 cents

Well, this name should come as no surprise as 50 Cent himself has often spoken of his love of gambling. In 2007 he successfully placed a bet that Floyd Mayweather would beat Oscar De La Hoya. In 2012, he won $ 500,000 after placing a $ 500,000 bet that the New York Giants would beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Conference Finals.

Of course, 50 Cent has a lot of money to risk. In 2012, he also placed a $ 1 million bet that the Giants would defeat the undefeated Patriots in that season’s Super Bowl, surprising…. He won again!

Fortunately, even if we ordinary people don’t have that much money to risk, we can use bonuses to save and increase our money. And the best part is that German casinos have lots of great bonuses that you can take advantage of!









Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is known for his crazy casino adventures, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to have him on our list. He was so fond of casinos that he was banned from some of the high-end casinos on charges of counting cards.

Did you see how we used the past tense in the previous sentence? Yes, in 2001 Ben Affleck went into rehab to get his addiction under control. Although there haven’t been any problems since then, many tabloids claim that the self-proclaimed feminist is still gambling online.

Ben Affleck is said to love poker and blackjack the most, so who knows, maybe he visited Germany and played online poker in one of Germany’s best online casinos.



Jennifer Tilly

American-Canadian actress Jennifer Tilly is known not only for her distinctive voice and comedic timing, but also for her poker awards. Correctly! CardPlayer Best Celebrity Player of the Year, World Series of Poker Bracelet, WPT Ladies Night Champion and WPT Bellagio Cup 5K were all won by her!

The beautiful Tilly loves free fast slot machines and poker and even has several seven-figure winnings. Well, that makes sense as she is considered a professional poker player and online betting expert.

Final thoughts

Just like us mere mortals, celebrities love to spend their free time relaxing and taking time out from real life. And what better way to do that than playing at an online casino!

Be careful though – the habit shouldn’t become obsessive. Find a good and safe platform, read different guides on the different betting strategies and have fun! And remember – only bet what you can afford to lose! (KTAD)