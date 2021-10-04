These stars are really big

While stars like Tom Cruise are known not to impress with their height, there is also the opposite in Hollywood. First and foremost, you probably think of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is really damn tall at 1.96 meters. But which stars are still real giants? The details are here in the video for you.

When you think of great actors, most inevitably land at first Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson . Of the “Jumanji” -Star is also a real appearance in every respect and can not only be 1.96 meters height score. His stature, for which he has trained long and hard, does the rest. But there are also some other Hollywood stars who do not look like David next to Goliath next to “The Rock”. A good example is undoubtedly “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth . The Australian “Avengers” – Star is 1.90 meters great and that he is a giant can be seen especially when he is next to his wife Elsa Pataky stands. The Spanish actress is only 1.61 meters tall. But there is competition at Hemsworth in the form of Liam . The ex of Miley Cyrus is even an inch taller than its older brother. Only Luke Hemsworth , the third in the group, is a bit short at 1.75 meters.

Big as the superheroes: THAT is how tall the stars behind Batman & Aquaman are

So now we know: Dwayne Johnson and two of the Hemsworth brothers are tall as trees. But there are also other giants in Hollywood and we find them in the world of superheroes. The former “Batman” actor Ben Affleck for example, it brings to a height of 1.92 meters and was during the filming too “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” even as muscled as Dwayne Johnson. Speaking of Superman: The “Man of Steel”-Actor Henry Cavill is comparatively small at 1.85 meters! But let’s get to the next superhero: Aquaman. Embodied Jason Momoa and it measures an impressive 1.93 meters from head to toe. He, too, has to do anything but hide with the rest of his appearance. Last but not least, there is also a senior citizen who is on par with the previous stars: Liam Neeson. The “96 Hours” star is 1.93 meters tall and, even at 68, is absolutely intimidating when you stand in front of him. One thing is clear: these actors make you feel damn small!