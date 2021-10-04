The women who make millions from cryptocurrencies

You won’t see them showing off their villas on TikTok, but women have also made millions in the crypto market. Quietly and secretly, if you will.

Rachel Siegel used to be a substitute teacher in New York and lived “from paycheck to paycheck,” as she says. Today she is a millionaire and has as CryptoFinally around 175,000 Twitter followers. “It all happened over the years when I sat in front of my computer in pajamas,” she says. “I just invested a lot of time in learning and I believe anyone can do it.”

According to a survey by eToro Ltd. women make up only 15 percent of all Bitcoin traders in 2021, but the number is rising. Last year it was ten percent. Even Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon get on board. At the beginning of September, the Oscar winner wrote on Twitter that she had bought her first ether: “Let’s do this #cryptotwitter.”

Also from VICE: We went to a painting and drinking class with Johnny Knoxville and Chris Pontius

Lea Thompson, online also as Girl Gone Crypto known, fell into the crypto-suction in 2011 after watching a friend mining. “I saw the huge boom in 2017,” she says. By that she means the period in which Bitcoin rose to 21 times its original value. “That was so exciting – my bitcoin had risen to $ 20,000.” The Seattle investor had never seen such a high profit. “I was hooked.”

But crypto investments are risky. For every success story, there are numerous people who have lost their savings and even their homes. The couple who have made it like to present themselves on social media with expensive luxury carts, on extravagant vacation trips and in gigantic properties. You are selling a dream of extreme wealth. They give advice on how to become like them on their YouTube channels. They are almost always men.

Wendy O from LA says she has already made her first million. She knew she had done it when she could afford to stop working and stay home as a mother. That was in 2018 when the former HIV / AIDS nurse started paying her purchases and bills from her crypto trading profits.

“I grew up very, very poor and lost my father when I was eleven,” says Wendy. “My mother, my two sisters and I shared a bedroom in a relative’s house until I was 18. Now I take care of my family.”

Wendy made her first investment in 2017 when her daughter was just one year old. She originally wanted to trade in stocks in the classic way, but didn’t have the necessary $ 25,000 for a brokerage account. So she decided to get into the crypto market instead. By the end of the year, she had invested her first $ 1,000 in Bitcoin.









Rachel Siegel and Lea Thompson | Photos courtesy of those depicted

The British Sara Tojanowska, better known as AltCoin Sara, finds that there are key differences in how men and women invest. The 27-year-old is of the opinion that the common clichés – men are more daring and therefore better investors – do not correspond to reality. The opposite is the case: “I think women are better investors. They take their time, analyze the markets and are not guided by their ego.”

In 2017, she herself invested “like a man” after watching her partner make his first attempts with crypto currencies. She spent a lot of money without really knowing anything about the market. But she learned from it. Sara says she is financially independent now – and her next goal is to be a multimillionaire by the age of 30. She is also well on the way there, she says.

With all the joy of big wins, women in the crypto sector are always the target of jokes. Of course, women like Sara also like the memes circulating in the scene, but the sexism that comes with cryptoculture is hard to miss.

Ex-substitute teacher Siegel had to experience this personally. In September 2020 she created an NFT with a harmless artwork of herself in a robe. The crypto news site CoinDesk then published an article entitled “Thirst Traps Explode on NFT Platforms, With Controversial Results As expected” and illustrated it with a photo of Siegel in a bikini that the page had downloaded from the investor’s social media account. When Siegel posted something about Ethereum on Twitter a few days later, one of the first comments was “Shut up Slut,” she says.

Wendy O knows the problem all too well: “Men have always called me stupid – since the day I first posted content.” Women who are active in the crypto scene often have to decide: Do they want to use the sexist clichés that portray women as idiots or sex objects, or do they publicly oppose it and target further harassment?

“I just took it for a very, very long time,” says Rachel. “But now I’ve developed a very thick skin and started fighting back. I’m more accepted because of it.”

So far it has been a double-edged matter to be a visibly successful woman in the crypto world. In the end, however, your opponents will be left behind. Women like Wendy and Rachel don’t buy Lamborghinis or Bugattis with their Bitcoin. You have developed a financial freedom that is unthinkable for many. Perhaps the real flex is never having to look at your account again.

Follow VICE on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.