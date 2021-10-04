The Prince of Bel-Air: “Unique” – The most emotional episode for Will Smith

The sitcom caused countless laughs with its 148 episodes, sometimes silly, sometimes timelessly funny. But numerous scenes also created goose bumps. Whether Carlton’s drug trip, Ashley’s first time or the hard life of Will’s mother. Smith himself has now spoken of a scene that many consider to be one of the most important in the entire series. In particular, Philip Banks actor James Avery was very important to her. So Smith told GQ:

“I think the episode people call me about on the street is this Father episode, the one in which Will’s father abandons him. She was very special to me. James Avery and I had a unique father-son relationship, in front of and behind the camera. I will always remember that. “









As a reminder: Will’s real father Lou appeared in the fourth season. The two haven’t seen each other for 14 years, but Lou says he’s finally ready to be Will’s father. Will is overjoyed, but Uncle Phil tries to curb his expectations. An argument ensues, but when Lou leaves Will once more, Will explains that he never needed his father. Director Shelley Jensen later called the final emotional scene one Turning point in Will Smith’s career.

Will Smith, meanwhile, is quite busy right now. With “King Richard“will be an Oscar favorite later this year. He also has six other projects in the works, including” Bad Boys 4 “and” Bright 2 “.