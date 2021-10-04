“The Nightmare Before Christmas”: Billie Eilish becomes Sally

Billie Eilish slips into a special role for Halloween and joins Sally for a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” concert.







Billie Eilish (19) can look forward to a special job on Halloween: According to “Billboard”, the singer will take on the role of Sally at a live performance of Tim Burton’s (63) “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. Danny Elfman (68), who will again play Jack Skellington in the concert series, had the good news beforehand on twitter proclaimed. On October 29th and 31st, Eilish will be on stage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles with several artists, performing “Sally’s Song”, among others.

The legendary stop-motion animated film based on an idea by Tim Burton was released in 1993. Jack Skellington, resident of Halloween Town, accidentally discovers the brightly colored Christmas Town in the morbid musical. Without further ado, he wants to kidnap Santa Claus in order to please the children himself with presents. Sally, a creature sewn together from rags Dr. Finklesteins, and secretly in love with Jack, realizes the plan is wrong and tries to stop Jack.

