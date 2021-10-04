Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNews"The Nightmare Before Christmas": Billie Eilish becomes Sally
News

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”: Billie Eilish becomes Sally

By Arjun Sethi
0
62




“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
Billie Eilish becomes Sally

Billie Eilish takes on a well-known film role on Halloween.

Billie Eilish takes on a well-known film role on Halloween.

© Birdie Thompson / AdMedia / ImageCollect

Billie Eilish slips into a special role for Halloween and joins Sally for a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” concert.




Billie Eilish (19) can look forward to a special job on Halloween: According to “Billboard”, the singer will take on the role of Sally at a live performance of Tim Burton’s (63) “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. Danny Elfman (68), who will again play Jack Skellington in the concert series, had the good news beforehand on twitter proclaimed. On October 29th and 31st, Eilish will be on stage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles with several artists, performing “Sally’s Song”, among others.

The legendary stop-motion animated film based on an idea by Tim Burton was released in 1993. Jack Skellington, resident of Halloween Town, accidentally discovers the brightly colored Christmas Town in the morbid musical. Without further ado, he wants to kidnap Santa Claus in order to please the children himself with presents. Sally, a creature sewn together from rags Dr. Finklesteins, and secretly in love with Jack, realizes the plan is wrong and tries to stop Jack.

CodeList

#Subjects



Previous articleNico Rosberg and Paul McCartney jointly promote less meat consumption
Next articleGerman Wine Institute is going on a virtual wine tour again in November: daily menu
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv