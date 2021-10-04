Tuesday, October 5, 2021
The making of “The Last Duel” takes you behind the scenes – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
Take a look behind the scenes with the award-winning successful director Ridley Scott of his visually stunning epic THE LAST DUEL! It tells of a struggle for life and death and the gripping story of a woman who raises her voice in times of female oppression and stands up for her truth and honor, contrary to social norms.


