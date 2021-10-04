The making of “The Last Duel” takes you behind the scenes – News 2021

Take a look behind the scenes with the award-winning successful director Ridley Scott of his visually stunning epic THE LAST DUEL! It tells of a struggle for life and death and the gripping story of a woman who raises her voice in times of female oppression and stands up for her truth and honor, contrary to social norms.

Based on real events, the film tells the story of the last court-ordered duel in France between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends who become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight, known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most respected noblemen at court. When Le Gris brutally assaults Carrouges’ wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) and vehemently denies this, she refuses to remain silent and takes him to court – an act of bravery and willpower. The ensuing battle for life and death puts the fate of all three in God’s hands.

Oscar® winner Matt Damon (“Good Will Hunting”, “Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance”) shines as Jean de Carrouges in the leading roles. The two-time Oscar® nominated Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”, “BlacKkKlansman”) can be seen as Jacques Le Gris and Emmy® winner Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”, “Free Guy”) as Marguerite de Carrouges. Two-time Oscar® winner Ben Affleck (“Argo”, “Good Will Hunting”) is Count Pierre d’Alencon. The director is the four-time Oscar® nominee Ridley Scott (“The Martian – Save Mark Watney”, “Black Hawk Down”, “Gladiator”, “Thelma & Louise”) based on a script by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and the Oscar® nominees Nicole Holofcener (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Based on the book by Eric Jager.











THE LAST DUEL is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (“Manchester by the Sea”), Jennifer Fox (“Nightcrawler – Every Night Has Its Price”), Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck together with executive producers Kevin Halloran (“Le Mans 66 – Against Any Chance”), Drew Vinton (“Promised Land”) and Madison Ainley (“Justice League”).